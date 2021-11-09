If you’re as old as us, you can recall the days of Nintendo and the simplicity of side-scrolling games like Contra. Fast forward a few decades and into the era of smartphones. Does that style of game still work? Find out what Luke Gaul thinks of Contra Returns, a relatively new game in the Google Play Store.
Subscribe to the AndroidGuys Podcast
Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!
Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.