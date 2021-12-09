See how Random Dice: PvP Defense stacks up as a tower-defense game

Random Dice: PvP Defense is a dice roller tower-defense game by 111%. While battling waves of monsters you can merge, level up, and defend your war turf. This game features real-time PvP battles, co-op, and solo play. Listen below to find out what we think about this tower-defense dice game and see if you should download it today.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.