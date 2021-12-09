Advertisements
Reviews

See how Random Dice: PvP Defense stacks up as a tower-defense game

3.1
Features
Graphics
Audio
Replay Value
Ads & Notifications
Random Dice: PvP Defense is a dice roller tower-defense game by 111%. While battling waves of monsters you can merge, level up, and defend your war turf. This game features real-time PvP battles, co-op, and solo play.
By Steve Smith

Random Dice: PvP Defense is a dice roller tower-defense game by 111%. While battling waves of monsters you can merge, level up, and defend your war turf. This game features real-time PvP battles, co-op, and solo play.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.

https://youtu.be/BbZSja18dzA

Steve Smith
Steve's affinity for tech started at a very young age. When not playing around with some type of device, he can be found reading or researching the latest tech info. He enjoys spending time with his wife and two children, running, hiking, and keeping up with the Miami Dolphins.

