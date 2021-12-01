Have you ever played a game that’s so soothing and relaxing that it put you to sleep? That’s exactly what happened the first two times Scott played Sky: Children of Light. It’s not only visually enticing but the audio experience is equally enthralling.

There’s plenty of game to unfold here but you can take your time exploring the worlds and spaces. The color palette is one of the best we’ve seen in a long time and really helps to draw the player. Spend a little time with the game and you’ll see why we awarded it with an Editor’s Choice.

Listen to the embedded podcast below to learn more about the game.