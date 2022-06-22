The email has been around for ages. Ok… maybe not ages but for decades now it’s been one of the most common lines of online communication. Over those years, features and protocols have been added, altered, and removed. This means sometimes we need special software to handle unique situations surrounding emails.

Stellar Converter for OST intends to offer some solutions for such issues in the king of email clients: Microsoft Outlook.

What is Stellar Converter for OST?

Outlook stores its database in a file format known as OST. This makes it a great option as an online and local storage hybrid system. One issue some admins have when using larger Microsoft Office databases is that sometimes things fail.

Maybe the server crashes. Or the company has conflicting versions of Outlook running on different hardware. Stellar Converter for OST wants to add a way to make sure you can handle that OST database in a number of different options.

What is PST? This is the older format Microsoft used in Outlook 2013 and later. The default changed over to OST back in 2016, but PST is still useful, and sometimes necessary.

How’s it work?

Stellar Converter for OST intends to scan your default, or designated, OST locations on your PC and then magically pull in your database. From there, you can hopefully circumvent your issues and either convert the entire backup file or even select individual files and folders.

At first launch, the Stellar Converter for OST will scan your hard drive to find any available databases in the Outlook default folder. This might take a while, so go grab a coffee and maybe come back later. Once loaded, you can work with the entire system, single folders, or even individual emails.

Real results

In our testing, the Stellar Converter for OST worked out just as advertised. You launch the application, point it in the direction of your OST file, and then go to work. Stellar also allows you to change the original location if you’ve moved it out of the Outlook default space.

You can also upgrade to the Technician version of the tool and have access to many more output formats in addition to PST. This allows for exporting the converted data to Office 365 or Exchange Live or even you directly import it to New Outlook account

The standard PST conversion worked great, although you are limited to only 20 emails per conversion. Even then, it’s a powerful tool to work with OST to PST conversion.

Unique solution for a niche problem

Stellar Converter for OST is never gonna be as popular as something like Outlook itself, but if you do need a solution for OST files to PST, then it has you covered. The interface is clean and intuitive while the underlying software is very powerful to work with Outlook databases.

If you need such help with your OST library, head over to Stellar’s website for both more details and licensing options. The editions vary from Corporate at $79 up to a Toolkit model for $199 dollars. Be sure to check the links below to decide which version works for your needs and formatting.