ReviewsApp and Game Reviews

Wheel of Fortune: Pop Bubbles is a unique word game with a twist

3.8
Features
Graphics
Audio
Replay Value
Ads & Notifications
Wheel of Fortune: Pop Bubbles is the latest game from Sony Pictures Television. This free-to-play game is a word puzzle and bubble shooter mashup. This is not your standard Wheel of Fortune game. This game allows you to play bubble pop games, solve word puzzles, progress through various levels, and even play with your friends.
By Steve Smith

Wheel of Fortune: Pop Bubbles is the latest game from Sony Pictures Television. This free-to-play game is a word puzzle and bubble shooter mashup. This is not your standard Wheel of Fortune game. This game allows you to play bubble pop games, solve word puzzles, progress through various levels, and even play with your friends. Listen to our review and see if this game is worth playing.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Steve Smith
Steve's affinity for tech started at a very young age. When not playing around with some type of device, he can be found reading or researching the latest tech info. He enjoys spending time with his wife and two children, running, hiking, and keeping up with the Miami Dolphins.

©