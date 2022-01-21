Digital media is a valuable commodity in today’s world. Streaming services and entire corporations revolve around it. While video can be consumed in multiple ways, many of us have personal files we want to manage in our library of content.

WinX HD Deluxe video converter by Digiarty hopes to help solve the issue of local video media.

What’s it do?

Maybe you’re a little hazy on the need here. Digital media can be tricky. It can also be large in size taking up valuable storage space on your computers. Transcoding is the iffy component that’s often overlooked or misunderstood. Many devices utilize specific, and sometimes proprietary, video codecs. While it may work on your video camera, it may struggle to be played back on your PC or smart TV.

WinX HD Deluxe helps to solve this by offering a full array of options. You can transcode to target specific platforms like Apple TV, Roku, Google TV, and all the major mobile operating systems. It can also split, merge, or shrink the size of videos.





How’s it work?

WinX HD Video Converter helps ease these issues by offering a well-rounded and intuitive software package. You can load your local video and do a multitude of modifications. You can also upload a YouTube link and WinX HD will help you create a local file from the video.

From their website, you’d be hard-pressed to find a video format to input into the WinX HD converter that it can’t handle. All the major players like MP4, AVI, MOV, and MKV are all supported. Over 200 formats to be exact. Simply add the video to your queue and you should be good to go.





How are the results?

Pretty great honestly. I’ve yet to have an issue. Everything WinX HD Deluxe claims to do works as advertised. I’ve converted numerous local files I had handy on my home PC.

I’ve also taken several short video clips from my Pixel and was able to merge them into a single file. This is a nice feature I didn’t really think about using but was nice to take several videos I’ve had of family events and football games from my kid and consolidate them into a somewhat highlight reel.

I found the online video retrieval to work well, too. I was able to pull videos from several different sites. Dailymotion, YouTube, and Facebook Watch all worked with no issues. After a few minutes of downloading the file, you then have the video on local storage to use as you wish.





Conclusion

WinX HD Deluxe is an exceptional tool for anyone searching for a toolbox of video conversion. There are other free options like Handbrake available but I’d argue that WInDX is much more robust.

Need to extend WinDX HD Deluxe even further? There’s an additional software option that enables you to convert DVDs to digital files as well with WinX DVD Ripper Platinum. WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe has a few premium options as the free trial is limited to files under five minutes.

The full version can be had for three months, one year, or lifetime upgrades. These options will cost $25, $35, and $52 respectively.

Download WinX HD Deluxe Video Converter

Download WinX DVD Ripper Platinum