A lot of people are forced to work from home recently due to the Coronavirus outbreak and while working from home entirely might be a big change for many people and could also be a tough challenge to overcome.

Fortunately, you could make this process much simpler with the help of technology as there are so many useful Android apps available that have the potential to make the process of working from home easier and even more productive than working from an office environment.

Here are some of the best apps in different categories that you could make use of as you are working from home during this pandemic.

Best Android apps for working from home in 2020

Communication apps

Communication is the main thing for any kind of job and as you are working from home some of you might even need to be in constant communication with your co-workers or employees. Thankfully there are many apps out there with advanced features like video conferencing, image, video, and file sharing and even communicating with several people simultaneously by creating a group.

Skype

If your job primarily involves a lot of meetings or needs you to be in constant communication, then your best bet would be to use Skype. Skype supports both audio and video calls and works across all major platforms making it easy to stay in constant touch with your colleagues. Skype also has the option to share your screen, send messages and even share images, and documents.

Play Store Link: Skype – free IM & video calls

Whatsapp

With over 2 billion monthly users, almost everyone you know is using Whatsapp which makes it very easy to get in touch with anyone instantly and the app also comes with other features like free audio and video calls, sharing of files, and creating group chats. So, if you are working with people around the world and need a way to get instantly in touch with them then Whatsapp is a great way to do that.

Play Store Link: WhatsApp Messenger

Slack

The Slack messenger helps you to communicate and collaborate with your team members, work on different projects, share messages and files, and also to privately message or call anyone in the team. Slack also comes with an option to integrate your workflow with third-party applications like Google Drive, and Asana to better manage your projects and teams.

Play Store Link: Slack

Zoom

Zoom is a popular video conferencing application and if your job requires you to host or join a lot of meetings, you can use the Zoom app to organize cloud meetings with your colleagues. You can also use Zoom to send messages, and share your screen with others. You can easily invite people to join a meeting even if they are not using Zoom as it is supported by all major platforms including Windows, Mac, and iOS.

Play Store Link: ZOOM Cloud Meetings



Note-taking apps

Using your smartphone to take notes is one of the most convenient ways to keep track of your daily activities and with the help of cloud-supported note apps, your notes would be synchronized across all your devices. Here are some of the popular note-taking apps for your Android device which also supports features like collaborative notes, cross-platform support, adding images, files, and more.

Evernote

Evernote is one of the most popular note-taking apps out there and it is available across all major platforms. The app helps you to organize your daily tasks, meeting minutes, your ideas and anything that’s on your mind with individual notebooks, categories, and tags. You can share your notes with anyone, create reminders and even add files, webpages, and images to them. The app also supports handwritten notes if you have a stylus or an S-pen.

Play Store Link: Evernote – Notes Organizer & Daily Planner



OneNote

If you are an avid user of the Microsoft Suite of products, then you might find the OneNote app more useful as it integrates with MS Office apps like Word and Excel. The interface of the app is similar to the MS word application so you might already be familiar with the app, it also has features like allowing you to embed videos to your notes, use your voice or stylus to take notes and even save web pages to your notes.

Play Store Link: Microsoft OneNote: Save Ideas and Organize Notes



Google Keep

Google Keep is for people who just want a simple and straightforward note-taking app to jot down their thoughts without any complications, create lists, and set reminders. The app also has a web interface making it easier to access it from any device. You can also organize your notes by giving them different colors, labels and saving them in separate folders to drastically increase your productivity and workflow.

Play Store Link: Google Keep – Notes and Lists



Cloud storage apps

Even though you are working from home you can still access all your important work-related files from anywhere, thanks to the cloud technology. No matter what cloud service provider you use, there is an Android app to help you to easily access, and edit your files from anywhere.

Google Drive

Google Drive is one of the most popular cloud storage apps available out there and with almost everyone having a Gmail account, it is easier to store and organize your files using the Google Drive app and share it with anyone you want. Google Drive comes with a default storage limit of 15GB which would be plenty to store and access your documents, spreadsheets, and other important files.

Play Store Link: Google Drive



Microsoft OneDrive

If you are a Windows user and you primarily use Microsoft Office products like Word, PowerPoint, or Excel to create and edit your files, then Microsoft OneDrive app would be the best option to store and manage your files. You can use the app to scan files, access them and share them with your colleagues. All your files stored in OneDrive are encrypted and Microsoft also offers Ransomware protection so you don’t have to worry about the safety and the privacy of your important files.

Play Store Link: Microsoft OneDrive



To-do list and reminder apps

There might be a lot of distractions when you are working from home and a good to-do list and reminder app would help you to stay on track of your daily tasks and remind you to complete all your activities for the day.

TickTick

TickTick is a popular to-do list app for Android which also supports creating reminders, notes, and accessing your calendar. You can use the app to quickly create and manage tasks and reminders and also add notes to your tasks to help you organize your workflow and increase your productivity. The app syncs across all your devices helping you to easily manage your tasks and allows you to create recurring tasks to be reminded every day automatically.

Play Store Link: TickTick: ToDo List Planner, Reminder & Calendar



Todoist

Todoist is another powerful to-do list and reminder application which also has a chrome extension allowing you to create and track your tasks and reminders from any device and stay on top of your day. You can also collaborate with others by assigning tasks to them from within the app. The app also has options to prioritize your tasks, integrate with Gmail, Slack, Alexa, and more.

Play Store Link: Todoist: To-Do List, Tasks & Reminders



Being as productive as possible while doing your work might be a difficult task, especially when you are working from home with so many distractions around. However, with the help of these unique productive apps, you can significantly increase your daily productivity and get more things done in less time.

Focus To-Do: Pomodoro Timer & To-Do List

The Pomodoro timer app uses the Pomodoro technique to help you to be more focussed and productive when you are working on a task. The technique is to break down your work into 25 minutes intervals separated by short breaks in between. You just need to start the timer and work on a task and after 25 minutes the timer will run out and your 3-5 minute break will start. This method has been scientifically proven to increase your productivity. The app also has options to create a to-do list and even whitelist your apps to stop yourself from getting distracted.

Play Store Link: Focus To-Do: Pomodoro Timer & To Do List



Forest

Forest is a unique application that helps you to focus on the task at hand instead of wasting time on your phone browsing social media or watching videos. The idea is to plant a virtual seed in the Forest app, and the seed will grow continuously into a tree as long as you are not using your phone, and will wither and die if you use it. This concept gives you a sense of responsibility and achievement and helps you to overcome your phone addiction. The pro version of the app plants trees in real life as well based on your achievements which is just an added bonus for being productive.

Play Store Link: Forest: Stay focused



Office apps

One of the main things involved in lot of people’s works is creating and editing different types of documents including text, excel sheets, presentations or pdfs. Fortunately, the Android ecosystem offers powerful and feature-rich applications that would help you to achieve all this from your Android device.

Google Suite

The Google Suite of word processing applications includes Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and PDF viewer. You can perform all kinds of tasks like creating, editing, and sharing your documents using this suite of applications. You can also collaborate with your team members and edit documents together and since all your documents are stored in the cloud, you can access and edit them from any of your devices.

Play Store Link: Google Suite

Microsoft Office Suite

The Microsoft Office Suite has almost all the mobile versions of applications that you might find on a Windows machine including MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and more. You can use this app to create and edit your documents, sign pdf files and share them with your colleagues and even scan physical documents and edit them as well. The app also allows you to export pdf files of your Word, Excel, or PowerPoint files and share them with anyone.

Play Store Link: Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More

White noise apps

White noise applications help you to focus and concentrate on your work by generating soothing and calming sounds like rain or a beach, especially you are working from a noisy environment.

Noizio

Noizio is a popular white noise application which helps you to focus on your work by generating various high-quality nature sounds like a waterfall in a forest, sound of the beach waves or rain during a thunderstorm. You can choose any sound you like from the list of options and there is also an automatic timer that will pause or stop the sounds after the set time.

Play Store Link: Noizio — nature sounds for focus, relax or sleep



Noise Generator

Noise Generator is an advanced white noise generating application that has several options to create, customize and generate noise according to your preferences. Apart from white noises, the app also has options to select from brown, pink, blue, and violet noises and you can even combine them to create a unique combination that matches your taste. The app will help you to focus and improve your productivity at work by reducing all other outside distractions.

Play Store Link: Noise Generator



Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.

A lot of people are forced to work from home recently due to the Coronavirus outbreak and while working from home entirely might be a big change for many people and could also be a tough challenge to overcome.

Fortunately, you could make this process much simpler with the help of technology as there are so many useful Android apps available that have the potential to make the process of working from home easier and even more productive than working from an office environment.

Here are some of the best apps in different categories that you could make use of as you are working from home during this pandemic.

Best Android apps for working from home in 2020

Communication apps

Communication is the main thing for any kind of job and as you are working from home some of you might even need to be in constant communication with your co-workers or employees. Thankfully there are many apps out there with advanced features like video conferencing, image, video, and file sharing and even communicating with several people simultaneously by creating a group.

Skype

If your job primarily involves a lot of meetings or needs you to be in constant communication, then your best bet would be to use Skype. Skype supports both audio and video calls and works across all major platforms making it easy to stay in constant touch with your colleagues. Skype also has the option to share your screen, send messages and even share images, and documents.

Play Store Link: Skype – free IM & video calls

Whatsapp

With over 2 billion monthly users, almost everyone you know is using Whatsapp which makes it very easy to get in touch with anyone instantly and the app also comes with other features like free audio and video calls, sharing of files, and creating group chats. So, if you are working with people around the world and need a way to get instantly in touch with them then Whatsapp is a great way to do that.

Play Store Link: WhatsApp Messenger

Slack

The Slack messenger helps you to communicate and collaborate with your team members, work on different projects, share messages and files, and also to privately message or call anyone in the team. Slack also comes with an option to integrate your workflow with third-party applications like Google Drive, and Asana to better manage your projects and teams.

Play Store Link: Slack

Zoom

Zoom is a popular video conferencing application and if your job requires you to host or join a lot of meetings, you can use the Zoom app to organize cloud meetings with your colleagues. You can also use Zoom to send messages, and share your screen with others. You can easily invite people to join a meeting even if they are not using Zoom as it is supported by all major platforms including Windows, Mac, and iOS.

Play Store Link: ZOOM Cloud Meetings



Note-taking apps

Using your smartphone to take notes is one of the most convenient ways to keep track of your daily activities and with the help of cloud-supported note apps, your notes would be synchronized across all your devices. Here are some of the popular note-taking apps for your Android device which also supports features like collaborative notes, cross-platform support, adding images, files, and more.

Evernote

Evernote is one of the most popular note-taking apps out there and it is available across all major platforms. The app helps you to organize your daily tasks, meeting minutes, your ideas and anything that’s on your mind with individual notebooks, categories, and tags. You can share your notes with anyone, create reminders and even add files, webpages, and images to them. The app also supports handwritten notes if you have a stylus or an S-pen.

Play Store Link: Evernote – Notes Organizer & Daily Planner



OneNote

If you are an avid user of the Microsoft Suite of products, then you might find the OneNote app more useful as it integrates with MS Office apps like Word and Excel. The interface of the app is similar to the MS word application so you might already be familiar with the app, it also has features like allowing you to embed videos to your notes, use your voice or stylus to take notes and even save web pages to your notes.

Play Store Link: Microsoft OneNote: Save Ideas and Organize Notes



Google Keep

Google Keep is for people who just want a simple and straightforward note-taking app to jot down their thoughts without any complications, create lists, and set reminders. The app also has a web interface making it easier to access it from any device. You can also organize your notes by giving them different colors, labels and saving them in separate folders to drastically increase your productivity and workflow.

Play Store Link: Google Keep – Notes and Lists



Cloud storage apps

Even though you are working from home you can still access all your important work-related files from anywhere, thanks to the cloud technology. No matter what cloud service provider you use, there is an Android app to help you to easily access, and edit your files from anywhere.

Google Drive

Google Drive is one of the most popular cloud storage apps available out there and with almost everyone having a Gmail account, it is easier to store and organize your files using the Google Drive app and share it with anyone you want. Google Drive comes with a default storage limit of 15GB which would be plenty to store and access your documents, spreadsheets, and other important files.

Play Store Link: Google Drive



Microsoft OneDrive

If you are a Windows user and you primarily use Microsoft Office products like Word, PowerPoint, or Excel to create and edit your files, then Microsoft OneDrive app would be the best option to store and manage your files. You can use the app to scan files, access them and share them with your colleagues. All your files stored in OneDrive are encrypted and Microsoft also offers Ransomware protection so you don’t have to worry about the safety and the privacy of your important files.

Play Store Link: Microsoft OneDrive



To-do list and reminder apps

There might be a lot of distractions when you are working from home and a good to-do list and reminder app would help you to stay on track of your daily tasks and remind you to complete all your activities for the day.

TickTick

TickTick is a popular to-do list app for Android which also supports creating reminders, notes, and accessing your calendar. You can use the app to quickly create and manage tasks and reminders and also add notes to your tasks to help you organize your workflow and increase your productivity. The app syncs across all your devices helping you to easily manage your tasks and allows you to create recurring tasks to be reminded every day automatically.

Play Store Link: TickTick: ToDo List Planner, Reminder & Calendar



Todoist

Todoist is another powerful to-do list and reminder application which also has a chrome extension allowing you to create and track your tasks and reminders from any device and stay on top of your day. You can also collaborate with others by assigning tasks to them from within the app. The app also has options to prioritize your tasks, integrate with Gmail, Slack, Alexa, and more.

Play Store Link: Todoist: To-Do List, Tasks & Reminders



Being as productive as possible while doing your work might be a difficult task, especially when you are working from home with so many distractions around. However, with the help of these unique productive apps, you can significantly increase your daily productivity and get more things done in less time.

Focus To-Do: Pomodoro Timer & To-Do List

The Pomodoro timer app uses the Pomodoro technique to help you to be more focussed and productive when you are working on a task. The technique is to break down your work into 25 minutes intervals separated by short breaks in between. You just need to start the timer and work on a task and after 25 minutes the timer will run out and your 3-5 minute break will start. This method has been scientifically proven to increase your productivity. The app also has options to create a to-do list and even whitelist your apps to stop yourself from getting distracted.

Play Store Link: Focus To-Do: Pomodoro Timer & To Do List



Forest

Forest is a unique application that helps you to focus on the task at hand instead of wasting time on your phone browsing social media or watching videos. The idea is to plant a virtual seed in the Forest app, and the seed will grow continuously into a tree as long as you are not using your phone, and will wither and die if you use it. This concept gives you a sense of responsibility and achievement and helps you to overcome your phone addiction. The pro version of the app plants trees in real life as well based on your achievements which is just an added bonus for being productive.

Play Store Link: Forest: Stay focused



Office apps

One of the main things involved in lot of people’s works is creating and editing different types of documents including text, excel sheets, presentations or pdfs. Fortunately, the Android ecosystem offers powerful and feature-rich applications that would help you to achieve all this from your Android device.

Google Suite

The Google Suite of word processing applications includes Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and PDF viewer. You can perform all kinds of tasks like creating, editing, and sharing your documents using this suite of applications. You can also collaborate with your team members and edit documents together and since all your documents are stored in the cloud, you can access and edit them from any of your devices.

Play Store Link: Google Suite

Microsoft Office Suite

The Microsoft Office Suite has almost all the mobile versions of applications that you might find on a Windows machine including MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and more. You can use this app to create and edit your documents, sign pdf files and share them with your colleagues and even scan physical documents and edit them as well. The app also allows you to export pdf files of your Word, Excel, or PowerPoint files and share them with anyone.

Play Store Link: Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More

White noise apps

White noise applications help you to focus and concentrate on your work by generating soothing and calming sounds like rain or a beach, especially you are working from a noisy environment.

Noizio

Noizio is a popular white noise application which helps you to focus on your work by generating various high-quality nature sounds like a waterfall in a forest, sound of the beach waves or rain during a thunderstorm. You can choose any sound you like from the list of options and there is also an automatic timer that will pause or stop the sounds after the set time.

Play Store Link: Noizio — nature sounds for focus, relax or sleep



Noise Generator

Noise Generator is an advanced white noise generating application that has several options to create, customize and generate noise according to your preferences. Apart from white noises, the app also has options to select from brown, pink, blue, and violet noises and you can even combine them to create a unique combination that matches your taste. The app will help you to focus and improve your productivity at work by reducing all other outside distractions.

Play Store Link: Noise Generator

