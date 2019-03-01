Best Android backup apps to safely backup your data

Android phones are currently one of the primary places of storage for a lot of people. Rightfully so. It’s here where we have some of our most valuable data, including photos, videos, documents, and messages.

There is a lot of risks involved in storing all your personal and valuable data in your Android phone alone. For instance, you might damage your device, lose it, or sometimes even install a new custom ROM. Indeed, a broken app, ROM, or software update might put your personal data at risk.

It is always advisable to constantly take a complete backup of your device and store it in a safe place so that in times like these you can just restore it and continue using your device.

Here is a list of some of the best Android backup apps for backing up different types of personal data.

Super Backup & Restore

The Super Backup & Restore app for Android is one of the best Android backup apps as it offers a complete backup solution for your device. It allows backing up all kinds of personal data like your contacts, messages, calendar entries, call logs and even your apps. The app has options to either save the backed up files to your device’s internal storage or SD card or move it to a cloud storage of your choice.

Once you have backed up all your data, all you have to do is to move the files to a safe location. So, whenever you get a new device or format your existing one, you can just get back all your personal data by just installing the Super Backup & Restore app on the device and using the restore option.

Play Store Link: Super Backup & Restore

G Cloud Backup

G Cloud Backup might be the app you need if you need to back up large volumes of your personal data with lots of huge files and need to do it in a single go. The app gives you the option to select what kind of data you would like to backup with the app and once you have selected your preference, you just need to click on the run now button at the home page and all your data including your media files, documents, messages and even your Whatsapp data.

The most interesting feature in the G Cloud Backup app is that you can also take a backup of your system settings. This means that if you format your device or get a new one, you can just restore the settings you previously had like your ringtone, wallpaper, connection settings, language settings and so on. You can also enable the automatic backup option and the app will backup whenever new files are added to your device. The app has a web interface http://www.gcloudbackup.com from where you can access all your backed up data.

Play Store Link: G Cloud Backup

My Backup

Apart from having options to backup the common files on your Android phone, My Backup app also allows you to backup your browser bookmarks, your system settings, your personal playlists of local songs on different music apps and even your home screen setup.

This app would be particularly useful if you are someone who installs a lot of custom ROMs on their device or formats it regularly. You just have to install the app and select the restore option and wait for the app to do the rest.

Play Store Link: My Backup

App Backup & Restore

App Backup & Restore is one of the most popular and the easiest apps to backup all the apps installed on your Android device. Just select the apps you want to backup and click on the backup button, it is that simple.

The app allows you to take multiple backups of an app so that you can backup whenever the app is updated allowing you to automatically have the most recent version of the app. You can store the backup files either on your local storage or move it to a cloud and restore them when necessary.

Play Store Link: App Backup & Restore

Backup & Restore

Backup & Restore is another simple and straightforward Android app to backup all the apps installed on your device. The app supports cloud backups to Google Drive so that you can delete the APK files from your internal storage to save more space on your device.

You can also backup your contacts and messages using this app and the app also has options to set automatic backup of your apps. You can transfer the APK files of the backed up apps to anyone you want at high speeds using the built-in WiFi hotspot feature.

Play Store Link: Backup & Restore

SMS Backup & Restore

If you are someone who uses the conventional messaging feature on your Android phone a lot instead of online messaging apps like Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger and are looking for an app to safely backup all your normal text messages, then SMS Backup & Restore app is the one you need to install on your device.

The app supports WiFi direct allowing you to quickly transfer all your messages to any Android device you want, provided the SMS Backup & Restore app is also installed on the device. You have options to backup only particular conversations and set a recurring backup schedule for the app to automatically backup all your conversations in XML format either to your internal storage or to a cloud service provider of your choice.

You can convert the XML format to other supported formats of your choice to be able to view your messages in your PC or your laptop. The app also allows you to back up the call logs from your device along with the messages.

Play Store Link: SMS Backup & Restore

Titanium Backup

While Titanium Backup is definitely one of the best backup apps for Android, it has been mentioned last in this list as it works only on rooted Android devices. However, it is the most powerful app on this list as it has options to backup and restore both the APK files of selected apps as well as their data.

This means that once you restore the apps backed up using Titanium Backup on your device, the app will be restored to the same state it was backed up in with all the settings, accounts and configurations in place. Titanium Backup also allows you to backup the system apps on your device along with their data and just like the other apps on this list, you can schedule Titanium Backup to perform automatic backup of your apps in regular intervals.

You also have the option to upload all the backed up apps along with their data to Dropbox or Google Drive provided you have enough free storage on these cloud storage providers. Titanium Backup would be of great use for people who frequently install custom ROMs on their devices and don’t want to repeat the process of installing and setting up their apps every time.

Play Store Link: Titanium Backup