Best Android apps for finding a new job

Job hunting has changed a lot in recent years. Now thanks to mobile technology, you can take your job search on the go, and apply for the positions that seem appealing to you anytime, anywhere.

The era of looking for job offers in the local newspaper is long gone, and today you’re most likely going to have to rely on that Android phone of yours if you want to get a new job.

So for the purpose of this article we’ve rounded up seven great job apps every one looking for a new position should know about.

LinkedIn

What it is:

The most popular social network for professionals. LinkedIn is for anybody and everybody who wants to take their professional life more seriously by looking for new opportunities to grow their careers.

Why we like it:

Allows you to quickly create a profile/resume page.

The app allows you to quickly discover and connect with people that matter in your industry.

It’s a great way to search and apply for new jobs opportunities.

Recruiters can easily find you and your profile and invite you to interviews.

With LinkedIn, you can stay up to date with the latest business and industry news.

Upwork

What it is:

Upwork gives you access to one of the largest databases of freelance/remote jobs.

Why we like it:

Clean and intuitive interface, Upwork lets you search, view and apply to jobs quickly.

Employees can also send you job invitations.

Upwork offers its own in-app chat feature which allows you to send and receive screenshots and files.

Easily get paid via PayPal.

Indeed

What it is:

One of the most comprehensive jobs searching tools for mobile available. Let’s you find jobs in over 60 countries and in 28 languages.

Why we like it:

The app features a huge database of jobs of over 16 million jobs.

You can create an Indeed Resume (to apply for select jobs) or simply upload or import a resume from your computer.

Gets you the newest jobs delivered to your inbox.

Allows job seekers to see how companies rate, as reviewed by employees.

Snag

What it is:

A job finding app that puts an emphasis on applying fast and finding you flexible positions.

Why we like it:

Snag wants to make the job application process easier. You can apply with one click for some of the positions available in the database.

The app offers localized job search.

Perfect app for students and teens who are looking to work flexible hours or part-time jobs.

Let’s you take Employee Personality Quizzes to show off your strengths to prospective employers.

You can spice up your resume with a video showcasing your wonderful personality.

Glassdoor

What it is:

A job searching app backed-up by a comprehensive career community.

Why we like it:

It’s super easy to start searching for a job. Just use a keyword and your location.

Glassdoor offers access to in-depth info about companies, as well as salary reports by job title.

App has a unique “Know Your Worth Tool” which shows you how your market value has trended over time and how it compares to typical workers in the same field.

The app allows you to read opinions from current and former employees about specific companies.

Trovit

What is it:

A job searching app that wants to help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

Why we like it:

Trovit lets you look for jobs in 46 different countries and 19 languages.

Use a relevant keyword to search for jobs, but also add filters to narrow down your search.

Create personalized alerts, so when a new add that fits your criteria gets posted you’ll know.

Good&Co

What it is:

Good&Co is not a traditional job searching app. Instead, its main goal is to help you discover yourself and to find the career best suited for your style.

Why we like it:

Good&Co is a self-discovery tool based on science that will help you understand your personal strengths so you can fulfill your true potential.

Provides a fun way to get to know yourself via various personality assignments.

Discover the company culture that’s a match for your personality and see how you fit with companies that are after you.

Extra

Free resume builder CV maker

What it is:

This app lets you easily create a custom CV that will make your application stand out.

Why we like it:

Allows you to create a custom resume or cover letter.

You can choose from various templates.

Easily fill out information by categories including Personal Info, Education, Work Experience and more.

Print the resume directly from the app or download it to your device as .PDF.

