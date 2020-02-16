Cameras in today’s Android phones have improved a lot and with multiple lenses and bigger image sensors becoming mainstream in flagship devices, the stock camera app that comes with your Android phone won’t be sufficient to explore the full capabilities of your phone’s camera.

Thankfully, Android has a ton of third-party camera apps that are better alternatives to the stock camera app on your device and has more features and options that will help you to capture the best possible photos and videos using your Android phone. So, here are 5 best camera apps for Android in 2020 that will drastically change the way your images look.

5 Best camera apps for Android 2020

A Better Camera

A Better Camera is a feature-packed camera app that supports burst shooting mode, HDR, panorama, night mode, and even the multishot mode, which was recently introduced by Samsung in the S20 series which allows you to capture multiple types of images and videos with a single click. It also comes with the best shot mode similar to the one in the Google Pixel devices where the app would automatically select the best-looking image after capturing multiple images.

The app is also packed with a ton of features for recording video as well including time-lapse, white balance, exposure, and focus lock. There is even a feature that will allow you to remove any unwanted objects or people in the background from your images. You can also use some of the premium features for free by capturing up to 30 trial images before you decide to purchase the feature or the premium version of the app which actually costs just 99 cents.

Play Store Link: A Better Camera

Camera MX

Camera MX is a versatile third-party camera application that allows you to both capture images and videos and also to edit them from within the app. The app comes with numerous filters, frames, overlays, and effects and also a good amount editing options that allow you to play with the exposure, white balance, contrast, and other aspects of the images you capture using the app and those that are already saved on your phone.

There are other interesting options and features that are present in Camera MX including live shots, turning your photos into GIFs, and the unique shoot the past feature which allows you to select the best moment from your images even after capturing and saving them. Overall the Camera MX would be a good alternative for your stock camera app and it comes with a list of extra features and functionality that makes it worth trying.

Play Store Link: Camera MX – Photo & Video Camera

Cymera

Cymera would be a perfect replacement for your stock camera app if you are someone who loves to take a lot of selfie images and selfie portraits. The app has a ton of beautification features that helps you to look as good as possible. It has options to remove your blemishes, enlarge your eyes, add makeup to your face, and even options to make you look thin, tall, or however, you want. The app also comes with a stabilizer feature that allows you to capture stable and steady images even if you move your device.

The app is also filled with selfie filters and effects and photo editing options that allow you to add text, frames, stickers, and other effects to your photos and selfies. There also several scene-based modes in the app which you can use to capture different scenes like landscape, food, and indoors. The app is best suitable for people looking to capture and post stylish and cool images to their social media profiles and it might not appeal for those who are looking for an app that can capture professional looking pictures.

Play Store Link: Cymera Camera – Collage, Selfie Camera, Pic Editor

Footej Camera

The Footej camera app is a robust camera that has a ton of options and customizations to capture professional images. The app allows you to control various aspects of an image like the ISO, focus levels, and even the shutter speed. While the app’s interface is very minimal and user-friendly, if you tweak around a little you can find out a lot of options that you might expect from a professional photography app.

The app also has options to capture RAW format images, slow-motion videos, burst images, and even GIFs. Footej Camera utilizes Android’s Camera2 API which means you can be sure to get the best possible looking photos and videos from the app. You can also purchase the premium version of the app if you want to unlock some extra features like time-lapse, and more time limit over burst shots and high-quality videos.

Play Store Link: Footej Camera

VSCO: Photo & Video Editor

The VSCO camera app provides the users with a combination of a great camera app and a powerful photo and video editor app. While the camera does have interesting features and gives you a good amount of control over your images, the editor is the highlight of the VSCO app and it comes with a ton of features that you might not find in many apps out there. There are a lot of options to edit your pictures including filters, effects, add-ons, and even presets that give your images the best possible look by just clicking a button.

VSCO also provides its users with a monthly subscription-based option called VSCO X which includes additional features like advanced video editing options, more filters and presets, and also access to professional image editing options as well. While the subscription option is a bit pricey, if you are someone who is looking for a unique and professional application to edit your photos and videos then you can definitely consider the VSCO app.

Play Store Link: VSCO: Photo & Video Editor

Let us know in the comments below which one these apps you think would be perfect for your use case and feel free to mention your favorite Android camera apps that are not on this list.