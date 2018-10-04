Best diary/journal apps for Android users

Despite having a rather childish connotation, keeping a diary or a journal is actually extremely beneficial to anyone. A growing body of research is suggesting that writing your thoughts down on paper helps you improve emotionally. There is no limit with writing, which is what makes it such a beautiful and healing process.
But rather than putting pen on paper, for most of us today it will probably feel more natural to use a smartphone app instead to quickly type out our thoughts. We no longer carry notebooks around, but we do take our smartphones everywhere with us. And luckily, there are a number of dairy and journal apps you can use on your Android device. Here are some of the best waiting for you out there.
Journey Diary
What it is:
A straightforward diary app with a nice interface and a few extra goodies to take advantage of.
Why we like it:
- User-friendly UX that’s very intuitive to use. Simply tap the “+” floating button to start your first journal entry.
- You can add things like Mood emoticons, activity status and even weather information to your post.
- The app lets you integrate things like photos, videos, files, as well as audio files into your diary entry.
- Journey Diary also features a Statistics tab where you can view things like how your Mood has evolved over time and more.
Diaro
What it is:
A multi-platform diary app that can double as an event and appointment calendar, so you can keep track of what’s going on in your life.
Why we like it:
- You can write short diary/calendar entries to which you can attach tags, mood, weather info and location, as well as photos.
- Three UI themes to choose from including Light, Dark and Black (AMOLED). Users can also change the UI color and UI accent color. Plus, you get a ton of other customization options.
- Let’s you keep your entries private, by providing the option to add a security code (PIN).
Questions Diary
What it is:
An atypical take on the concept of dairy. Instead of free-flow writing, this app challenges you to answer a series of questions. What would you answer a year from now? Will your answers be different?
Why we like it:
- The app features a clean, pristine interface. The absence of clutter allows the user to concentrate on what really matters and like learning how to manage your feelings or increasing your creative energies.
- The app asks you a question a day like “Are you happy right now?”. Then a year later, you will be asked the same question, so you can compare the answers. Users can add their own questions.
- There are different themes available, and you can use the app other languages including French, Dutch, Romanian or Polish.
- There’s also a community, where you can interact with other users of the app by asking questions.
Daylio
What it is:
A journal app that wants to help you build new, better habits, as well as help you keep track of your evolution over time.
Why we like it:
- Interactive and modern design that lets you quickly add quick activities. These are short diary entries where you only need to add the Mood and your current venture.
- The app features a Stats tab where you can get an overall look at your Monthly Mood, see your achievements and your longest best day streak.
- Daylio comes with the option to change colors of Mood emoticons, as well as set a PIN lock for protection.
Day One
What it is:
A diary app that allows more comprehensive posts, so you can keep track of your thoughts and feelings in a fun and simple way.
Why we like it:
- The app provides you with a clean, distraction-free interface where you can focus on writing.
- Add all kinds of additional data to your post including location, weather info, tags and photos.
- Day one lets you export content to JSON and plain text (PDF option is coming in a future update).
- Additional features include powerful text formatting with Markdown, as well as IFTTT integrations.
- The app also includes the option to add a Passcode.
Bliss
What it is:
An app based on the idea that being grateful about small things in life helps us get better at dealing with everything existence throws at us.
Why we like it:
- An easy way to help you keep track of what you’re feeling grateful for every day.
- The app includes a series of “interventions” which have been developed by psychologists in order to raise happiness levels and desirable mental traits. For example, you can learn to practice “Could Be Worse”.
- Bliss also features a Resources pages, where you can discover interesting books that can help you become a better human.
Five-minute journal
What it is:
A diary journal app that wants to convince you to spend five minutes a day using it.
Why we like it:
- Designed with the purpose of helping you focus on your attention on the good that’s going on in your life. Spend five minutes a day jotting down your daily experiences and the things that at the end of the day, you’re grateful for.
- App lets you add photos to your posts and also gives you the option to see a photographic timeline view of all your images.
- The app serves up an inspiring quote each day and weekly challenges that users can share via social media.
Attention: This is a paid app
Luci
What it is:
While the majority of the apps in this list are standard diary apps, Luci is actually a dream journal that comes boasting a fun, colorful interface.
Why we like it:
- Did we mention the cute interface? The app also comes with a sleep recorder for those who want to record your night babblings.
- Luci is also usable as a normal diary if you want that.
- It comes with backup options, a lock functions and the ability to set reminders.
- The app also includes a fun sketchpad so you can draw your dreams.
Attention: Paid app
Secret Diary
What it is:
A diary app for those who like flashy, colorful themes and are fans of Material Design aesthetics.
Why we like it:
- Secret Diary features a simple way to add content. Simply tap on the floating “Pen” icon to start writing and to add your mood.
- The app features a pristine UI that’s design to help you focus on writing.
- It also offers a pass lock, so other members of the household don’t have access to your diary.
Offline Diary
What it is:
A simple alternative for those who want to keep a diary in a more classic way. It features a simple UI and the basic features.
Why we like it:
- Don’t want to worry your diary entries will be leaked online at some point? You don’t have to. With offline diary you can keep your journal entries private and…offline.
- The app features a pristine UI that’s design to help you focus on writing.
- It features a pass lock, so other members of the household don’t have access to your diary.