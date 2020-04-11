Almost every country in the world is currently under some sort of lockdown because of the Coronavirus pandemic. With you and most of your friends stuck at home for weeks, it is hard not to get bored. While you can’t go out and spend time with your friends, you can have fun with your friends even when everyone is in their homes, thanks to online multiplayer Android games.

If you have your Android smartphone and a stable internet connection you can spend your time by playing some of the top online multiplayer Android games in this list which allow 2 or more players to play the game simultaneously. So, here are the top 5 best multiplayer Android games to play with friends from your house during the lockdown.

5 Best multiplayer Android games to play with friends during the lockdown

Call of Duty: Mobile

If you are a fan of the Call of Duty game series, then you would enjoy playing the first mobile installment of the game series with your friends. The game comes with a battle royale mode which allows you to play and fight on the battlefield with your friends along with several other Call of Duty players from different parts of the world.

Call of Duty Mobile also comes with several other game modes like team deathmatch, search and destroy and domination and you can also choose between different kinds of weapons based on your level in the game. If you are looking to pass your time by playing an action-packed game with your friends, then this game is a great choice.

Play Store Link: Call of Duty: Mobile

Ludo King

Ludo King is one of the oldest and most popular Arcade games and with the Ludo King game for Android you can connect and play simultaneously with up to 4 players including your friends and family. If you don’t have four players to play you can also play against bots even without requiring an internet connection. The game also allows you to play Ludo against random players from across the world if you are friends are busy.

Play Store Link: Ludo King

PUBG Mobile

Player Unknown BattleGrounds, more commonly known as PUBG mobile is currently one of the most downloaded games on Android with over 100 million downloads. PUBG allows you to play with a team of 4 people against several other players fighting to be the last man standing in an action and a shooting adventure. The game also has several daily events and challenges and with different modes like Deathmatch and Zombie mode, you would probably never get bored playing this game.

Play Store Link: PUBG Mobile

UNO

If you used to play UNO with your friends before all this started, then you would love this digital installment of the popular card game. You can add your friends and play with up to 4 people at a time by creating and inviting players to your virtual game room. The game also has options to play with random players from across the world and you can also compete in tournaments and participate in daily challenges to level up and unlock achievements and powerups in the game.

Play Store Link: UNO

Words with friends 2

Words with friends 2 is available both as a separate game title in the Google Play Store for your Android device or you can also play the game with your Facebook friends by accessing it from the game section on the Facebook app. The game is inspired by Scrabble and if you are someone who loves to play word-based games, then you would have fun playing Words with Friends 2. The game allows you to play in pairs with your Facebook friends or anyone with a Facebook account. Besides passing your time the game also comes with a bonus of helping you to improve your vocabulary.

Play Store Link: Words with friends 2

Feel free to let us know in the comments below about your favorite online multiplayer Android game to play with your friends during this lockdown period.