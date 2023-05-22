Audeze Maxwell Gaming Headphones review

The Audeze Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset is a high-end gaming headset designed for serious gamers who want to enjoy immersive audio and a comfortable fit for extended gaming sessions.

Read on to find out what we thought of the Audeze Maxwell Gaming Headphones.

Noteworthy Features

90mm planar magnetic driver

80 hour battery life

Bluetooth 5.3 compatible with a wide array of devices

LC3plus / LC3 / LDAC / AAC codec support

Ultra-low latency

Thoughts and Conclusion

Audeze is a well-known brand in the audiophile community and has been creating high-quality audio products for years. With the Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset, Audeze has combined its expertise in audio engineering with modern gaming technology to create a premium gaming headset.

One of the standout features of the Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset is its planar magnetic drivers, which deliver incredibly accurate and detailed sound. Planar magnetic drivers are a type of speaker technology that uses a thin and light diaphragm to create sound waves. They are known for their exceptional sound quality and are often used in high-end audiophile headphones. They’re among the best-sounding gaming headphones we’ve tested in quite some time. In fact, these rival a few non-gaming headphones we’ve had in here over the last few years.

The headset is designed for maximum comfort, with plush ear cups and a lightweight, ergonomic design that reduces pressure on the head and ears. The ear cups are made with memory foam that conforms to your ears, ensuring a comfortable fit even during long gaming sessions. Try as we might, we just never could get to a point where were tired of wearing these.

The headset is also wireless, with a range of up to 30 feet, allowing you to move around freely while gaming. The Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset also features a built-in microphone with noise-canceling technology, ensuring clear voice communication with your teammates.

The Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset also has a long battery life, with up to 80 hours of use on a single charge. It also comes with a detachable boom microphone, a USB-C charging cable, and a carrying case for easy storage and transport.

The Audeze Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset is an exceptional choice for gamers who want the best possible audio quality and comfort during their gaming sessions. It’s been some time since we’ve tested gaming headphones that sound this good. With its planar magnetic drivers, noise-canceling microphone, and wireless design, it is a premium gaming headset that offers exceptional sound quality and a comfortable fit for extended use. And with upwards of 80 hours battery life, these are about as well-rounded of a pair of headphones as you’ll find at this price.

Compatible with a whole array of gaming consoles and mobile devices, these are an easy pair to recommend for gamers and audio fans alike.

You can learn more about the Audeze Maxwell Gaming Headphones and/or purchase yours for about $300.