A gaming chair is a specialized form of seating designed to enhance the user experience during prolonged periods of sitting, typically associated with gaming. However, its relevance extends far beyond the gaming arena, making it an increasingly popular choice for office environments.

Whereas I was initially unsure about the concept of introducing a gaming chair to my office setup I quickly came to understand the appeal. To be sure, these things are designed to have your butt in them for hours on end.

The fundamental appeal of a gaming chair lies in their ergonomic design, which are often meticulously crafted to provide superior comfort and support compared to traditional office chairs. These chairs often feature adjustable components, such as armrests, lumbar support, and reclining mechanisms, giving users the ability to tailor the seat to a specific body type or sitting preferences.

Boulies is a brand that I’ve been able to check out, having looked at their Master Chair series earlier in the year. Today finds me giving the Elite series the old hands-on (butts-on) approach.

Suffice it to say, I’m a big fan of this model, particularly because of how different it is from the Master chair.

Design

The Boulies Elite Series stands out with its sophisticated design, quite literally. While previous gaming chairs to cross my path have often eschewed the typical flashy aesthetic of gaming chairs, my White review unit had the design hallmarks one thinks of when imagining a typical one. The black and white have a really nice contrast, and the stripes give it a “GT” car-like appearance.

The blend of Ultraflex PU leather and microfiber suede not only looks premium but feels luxurious to the touch. The attention to detail in material selection adds a visual appeal that is both pleasing and practical. I don’t feel like I am going to do anything to this chair that I cannot wipe away or easily wash.

Setup

Assembling the Boulies Elite Series is generally straightforward, taking less than 20 minutes. The multi-language instruction sheet with photo examples aids in a smooth building process. The chair’s components are heavy, making assembly a bit challenging for individuals not accustomed to DIY projects. Nonetheless, the ease of setup is on par with similar products I’ve spent time setting up.

Comfort

Comfort is where the Boulies Elite Series truly shines. The chair is designed to support the natural curvature of the spine, promoting good posture. Initial adjustments might be required, especially for those not used to sitting upright, but the chair soon becomes as comfortable as it gets.

The firm and accommodating seat, combined with the premium feel of the materials make for a truly enjoyable sitting experience, even over extended periods. The addition of memory foam cushions and adjustable armrests enhances comfort, making it ideal for long gaming sessions or workdays. Indeed, I’m happy to blame the Elite chair for my extended workdays.

Features

The Boulies Elite Series comes equipped with a full suite of adjustable features. From the tilt and height settings to the eight-way adjustable armrests, the chair offers ample customization options. However, it falters slightly with its less-than-mobile castors, which can be stiff, especially on carpeted surfaces. This aspect might be a consideration for those needing a chair that moves easily across different floor types.

360° swivel

Seat height adjustable

Full-length backrest recline

15 degree rocking

Tilt position lock

Armrest 8 ways adjustable

Target User

As I mentioned earlier, The Boulies Elite Series is not just for hardcore gamers. Its ergonomic design and comfortable seating make it an excellent choice for anyone spending long hours at a desk, including streamers and remote workers.

The chair’s alternate designs of Black and Blue colors can also make it a suitable option for those who prefer their furniture to blend seamlessly with their home or office decor. Similarly, there’s an option to purchase the chair with water repellent fabric which comes in Charcoal Grey and Ash Grey. But that white and black looks pretty damn cool.

Conclusion: A Worthy Contender with Minor Flaws

The Boulies Elite Series is a strong contender in the gaming chair market. Its design, comfort, and feature set are commendable, offering a balance of aesthetics and functionality. While the stiff wheels may be a drawback for some, the chair’s overall performance and slightly lower price point compared to its rivals make it a worthwhile investment for those seeking comfort and style without overly flamboyant design elements.

Whether you’re a serious gamer, a dedicated streamer, or just someone looking for a comfortable and supportive chair for long hours at your desk, the Boulies Elite Series ($350) definitely merits consideration. Its ergonomic design, adjustability, and understated elegance offer a compelling package that caters to a wide range of users. Plus, it’s backed by a two-year warranty.