Cleer Arc II Sport review

The Cleer Arc II Sport earbuds redefine the way you enjoy music during your workouts. With their open-ear design, premium sound quality, and advanced features like voice assistant integration and long battery life, they are the perfect audio companion for fitness enthusiasts.

Whether you’re pushing your limits at the gym or exploring the great outdoors, the Cleer Arc II Sport ensures safety, situational awareness, and an immersive audio experience, all in a sleek and comfortable package. Available in black and red options, they’re just the right amount of stylish, too.

Features

Open-ear design for situational awareness during workouts

High-quality audio for an immersive and motivating experience

Sweat-resistant and durable materials for long-lasting performance

IPX5 water and sweat resistance for when things heat up

Voice assistant integration for convenient hands-free control

Impressive battery life and quick charge functionality for uninterrupted listening

Designed with the active user in mind, these open-ear earbuds provide a unique listening experience while delivering exceptional sound quality and convenience.

The Cleer Arc II Sport earbuds boast a sleek and lightweight design that comfortably fits in your ears, ensuring a secure and stable fit even during intense physical activities. Crafted with durable materials, these earbuds are also sweat-resistant, making them perfect for any workout session.

The ergonomic shape and customizable ear tips guarantee a personalized and comfortable fit, eliminating the need for constant readjustment.

Standout Features

The Cleer Arc II Sport’s open-ear design allows you to stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying your favorite tunes. This feature ensures safety during outdoor workouts and enhances situational awareness. They might not be the best option for running but they’re fantastic for gym use, commutes, and downtime listening.

Equipped with high-quality drivers and advanced audio technology, these earbuds deliver crisp, immersive sound that keeps you motivated throughout your workout. Despite the unique design there’s very little audio bleeding; people around will not hear your music.

With built-in voice assistant support, you can control your music, get weather updates, or even answer calls hands-free, all with a simple voice command.

The Cleer Arc II Sport offers an impressive battery life of up to eight hours on a single charge, ensuring uninterrupted music during extended workouts. And when you factor in the charging case you’re looking at a total of 35 hours.

Thanks to the quick charge feature, just a 10-minute charge can provide you with up to an hour of playback, perfect for those moments when you’re running low on battery or getting ready to head out for a workout.

The Cleer Arc II Sport is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, runners, and outdoor adventurers who prioritize safety and situational awareness. Whether you’re hitting the gym, going for a run, or cycling through the city, these earbuds allow you to enjoy your music while staying aware of your surroundings.

Head to Cleer Audio’s website to learn more about the Arc II Sport where they’re currently available in black and red color options. Pricing shakes out to about $190 with an option to break it down into four payments.