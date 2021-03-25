Advertisements
Reviews

Cobra Kai: Card Fighter Game review

3.6
Graphics
Replay Value
Sounds & Music
Mechanics
Cobra Kai Card Fighter is a fun game, that doesn’t take itself too seriously. It features characters from the hit TV show from NETFLIX and puts a unique spin on the deck-builder genre. You can face off against other players in a deeper version of rock-paper-scissors with energy management, and a decent amount of strategy. The visuals and audio are decent, and the online experience is good enough. Recommended for players looking to kill time.
By Rizwan Anwer

Cobra Kai is one of the best shows on TV and seems to have only gotten more popular after having been acquired by Netflix. It features the return of two central characters from the Karate Kid movie and features a cast of new characters that fans have come to love.

Cobra Kai Card Fighter is a mobile game based on the series and features a unique twist on the usual deck-building games. Here is what we think about it, and if it is for you.

This is a free-to-play game, available on both Android and iOS, and features a multiplayer system that pits players against each other in live PvP modes.

Gameplay

Unlike other deck-builders, players have to choose cards at the same time behind screens, and there isn’t exactly a turn-based structure here. You build a deck of 30 cards, and there are various moves that range from kicks, punches, grabs, boosts, and health cards that you can choose from. Now, each turn, you choose three cards from the ones you drew. The opponent is doing the same, and players are given some time to decide.

After you have a sequence of three cards decided, both players’ cards will be pit against each other in a rock-paper-scissor scenario. We won’t spoil which card cancels out which, but to give you a general idea, if you picked Kick, it will beat a Punch. If both players had the same card in the sequence, it will be considered a draw, for example, if your second card was a kick, and the opponent’s second card was a kick as well, it will be considered a draw.

Essentially, your goal is to finish off your opponent, and their health bar. Each card has an energy requirement too, so you will be using energy boost cards to maintain that. The gameplay itself isn’t exactly deep, but it is fairly engaging. Especially if you want to kill some time, and collect more cards on the go.

A game like this would have been better with on-screen combat buttons like Mortal Kombat Mobile, but the deck building helps in giving it a unique element.

Visuals and Audio

Considering this is a mobile game, the visuals are decent enough. Players’ characters are shown on-screen as they perform the various card moves you have decided for them. These short bursts of animations are surprisingly well done for a mobile game and provide both players some visual feedback on their decisions. Usually, card games don’t exactly animate their player avatars, and since this is a karate game, it does commit to that part, with a lot of effort.

Character portraits are well done, and all the game icons are self-explanatory. The menus aren’t very cluttered either, so navigation throughout the game is fairly simple. We have various characters from the TV show as playable characters, mainly the teen stars.

The game sounds fine, and as well as you would expect. I would’ve appreciated, if the general soundtrack was a bit more thrilling, and it sometimes falls flat even during intense encounters. The grunts and impact sounds of characters are pretty good though and keep players engaged throughout the match.

Here are a few screenshots of the game in action.

Online Experience

Since this game is entirely online, you will be either taking part in Quick, or Ranked matches. These are fairly self-explanatory, where Ranked has higher stakes. Now, finding a player wasn’t that hard, and it took me a few seconds in most cases. Given how this is a free-to-play title, the player-count is pretty healthy at the moment. So for now, the online experience is satisfactory, without any disconnections whatsoever. Hopefully, the developers keep adding content to the game to keep players engaged, which in turn will ensure that there are enough players to keep online play functional. Given how there is a turn-based element to the game, your ping doesn’t matter all that much either.

Conclusion

Cobra Kai Card Fighter is a fun game, that doesn’t take itself too seriously. It features characters from the hit TV show from NETFLIX and puts a unique spin on the deck-builder genre. You can face off against other players in a deeper version of rock-paper-scissors with energy management, and a decent amount of strategy. The visuals and audio are decent, and the online experience is good enough. Recommended for players looking to kill time.

Related

Proscenic P11 cordless handheld vacuum review

Reviews
The Proscenic P11 cordless handheld vacuum helps you clean all the hard-to-reach areas in your home, while also being a capable mop, making it the perfect companion to your robovac.
Read more

Nubia Watch Review

Reviews
The Nubia Watch is a wearable with a larger-than-life display, but the features are lacking when compared to other smartwatches on the market.
Read more

iBeesoft Data Recovery review

Reviews
If you've found yourself in need of data recover then iBeesoft has a great solution.
Read more

Treblab HD77 speaker review

Reviews
Treblab hits another home run with the compact HD77 wireless speaker. Here's our review of the pint-sized, budget-friendly speaker.
Read more

Recent articles

Cobra Kai: Card Fighter Game review

Reviews
Cobra Kai is one of the best shows on TV and seems to have only gotten more popular after having been acquired...
Read more

Best Android phones at Total Wireless

The Best
Are you a current or prospective Total Wireless subscriber? What are you using for a handset? These are the best phones available there today.
Read more

T-Mobile extends its T-Mobile Tuesdays offerings to Metro prepaid brand

News and Rumors
T-Mobile announced it will soon begin offering its T-Mobile Tuesdays incentives and promotions to its Metro prepaid brand. Effective Tuesday, March 30,...
Read more

$1M Funded In An Hour! BLUETTI EP500/Pro Is Selling Like Hot Cakes On Kickstarter

Promoted Deals
BLUETTI, a U.S.-Chinese renewable energy start-up, once again, created another miracle after their huge crowdfunding success with the cutting edge AC200 last...
Read more

Build your IT and data science skill set with this 9-course training bundle, just $40

Deal of the Day
Your path to a lucrative tech career starts with the 2021 Complete Computer Science Bundle. Featuring nearly 1,500 lessons, it's 212 hours of top-tier education, on sale for 97% off!
Read more

Total Wireless Buyer’s Guide

Guides
Total Wireless is backed Verizon's network and features single and multi-line plans as well as global calling option for several destinations.
Read more
Rizwan Anwer
As a gamer and tech enthusiast, I live in the best of both worlds. Rocking a OnePlus 7T, I love writing about the world of Android and tech! Anxiously waiting for the day Android makes a tablet as good as the iPad.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

AndroidGuys
Now in our 12th year, AndroidGuys provides readers with the latest news and rumors around the Android and smartphone space. Coverage also includes reviews, opinion pieces, and tools to get more from your devices.

Contact us: [email protected]
©