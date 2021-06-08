Epos GTW 270 Gaming Earbuds review

Competitive gaming is all about making the most of each moment. Be it touch response times, incredibly fast internet speeds, or top-notch hardware, every facet matters.

Bluetooth audio, no matter how good, often falls slightly short of the needs of the competitive gamer. Epos strives to address, if not change, that with its Hybrid GTW 270 Earbuds.

The GTW 270 feature the ability to connect via Bluetooth on its own or paired with a small USB-C dongle. The result is a sleek yet robust earbud that provides a clear and quick connection no matter what device you are currently using.

Test Drive posts are our way of sharing immediate impressions and early reactions to products, apps, and services. Not to be construed as a full review, these are first-blush looks at things we think you’d enjoy.

Features

Hybrid audio connection for simultaneous console and bluetooth use

Custom design ear tip for closed connection and sound isolation.

Single button for answer/hangup, play/pause and skipping tracks.

Solid design featuring metal accents and case for peace of mind on the go

Early Impressions

We’re no stranger to wireless earbuds so when these came across the desk I was skeptical. That all faded when I opened the package and started using the earbuds.

I found the build quality of the GTW 270’s to be nothing short of amazing. The metal charging and storage case, while slightly larger than I hoped, is sturdy. There is a nice logo stenciled on the top of the case; the lid’s opening and closing is aided by magnets so it won’t just open up in your bag or pocket.

There is a button on the outside of the case that you can press to see the current charge level via five LED dots. This is a small thing to some, but five lights always feels better to me than four. I can get a better idea of the level of charge with ranges of ~20% instead of ~25%.

The earbuds themselves are just as nice when it comes to build quality. Multiple tips are included in the box and allow for fit for all ear sizes. Each earbud features one single button for controls which is a nice change from having multiple touch control points.

The sound quality matches the design, too as the GTW 270’s are full and balanced. While gaming you have clarity in things such as footsteps from sneaking around, explosions and gunfire, and more, all without the need to adjust settings during gameplay. Find the volume level you like and you’re good to go.

The biggest surprise to me was the aptX USB-C dongle. which gives it a true plug-and-play solution that automatically connects and just works. It works even on the Nintendo Switch, a device that hasn’t always been easy to work with third-party solutions for wireless audio and mobile chatting.

The GTW 270s feature super low latency with the clarity and richness of sound that comes with high-end wireless earbuds. And while the latter is nice for music and daily usage, the former is invaluable when gaming. There’s no audio lag that that confuses listeners by delivering sound a fraction of a second too late.

Where to Buy

The Epos Hybrid GTW 270 are available to purchase through EPOS or Amazon for $199.