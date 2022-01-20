While we may not think of vacuums as gadgets, the surge in cordless models has brought it much closer to traditional tech than you may think. Anker’s home sub-brand, eufy, now has multiple models for consumers.

We have been testing the most premium edition with the HomeVac S11 Infinity for the last few weeks and come away more than impressed. Let’s get down to the nitty-gritty of this vacuum in a full review.

Design

The eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity has a very sleek, modern build. The main compartments house the motor, canister, and battery pack. Below you have an initial tubed attachment that starts the business end of this vacuum.

And that’s where the fun lives. The S11 Infinity revolves around the flexibility of cleaning options enabled by the numerous attachments included in the box. This includes an extension hose, two crevice tools, a mini-motorized brush, and a soft roller brush for hardwood flooring.

Daily use

These attachments are the key to the eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity. Each offers a unique solution to different areas in your home to clean. The standard brush works great on carpet and tile in my house. It had zero issues performing well in those flooring environments.

While it also works on my hardwood flooring I could see how the more traditional, coarse brushes could wear on your finish after multiple uses. Thankfully, the soft roller attachment is the perfect compromise for hardwood.

The two crevice tools worked great on baseboards and in between couch cushions. The smaller mini-brush tool is perfect for small rugs and upholstery. From pillows to our fabric loveseat, this attachment shined on these instances.

And since the motor and battery are the main starting point for the attachments it can also be used much like a small, handheld vacuum as well. This allowed me to get into small areas like my stairs or even clean my car carpet without the need for another unit or stumbling around these compact spaces.

One knock of this design is versus a traditional vacuum is the S11 Infinity is top-heavy. You will notice a bit more arm fatigue during longer cleaning sessions. While the entire pack and motor only weigh a few pounds it is more tiring than having the only weight be the handle on a standard vacuum.

When hitting a more trafficked area of your home the HomeVac S11 Infinity has a “turbo” button on the top side of the motor housing. This increases the rotations and suction levels to help those trouble areas get a more thorough vacuuming. Unfortunately, it leads into the next portion of this review with a slight negative.

Overall, the suction was adequate with the lower two settings and was very effective on the max mode on my carpet. This offered a great dual solution for my hard flooring and then max suction when I hit more high-trafficked areas where my two dogs enjoy hanging out.

Battery Life

eufy estimates that each battery pack should last a maximum of 40 minutes using the default standard suction mode. This drops to 25 minutes when using the middle mode and only 8 minutes while using the highest setting.

I found this projection to be pretty accurate. However, I’d love to see the maximum options have a bit more endurance. Having less than 10 minutes is a bit of a bummer. Thankfully, eufy includes a second battery pack in the box lending to superb hot-swapping when really trying to deep clean the house.

Conclusion

eufy has an extremely flexible vacuum option with the HomeVac S11 Infinity. With the wireless capability and multiple attachments, it truly is an all-in-one vacuum for your home. For less than $300 you get one of the most versatile vacuums you can find in a slim package.

Amazon currently has this model for just $205 and you can still purchase directly from eufy as well. You can snag this vacuum in White and Black models.

eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity from Amazon

eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity from eufy