Gourmia Digital ExpressPot Pressure Cooker review

We’ve come to love the various Gourmia devices that have come our way. Some are smarter than others, but each of them deserves a spot in our kitchen. This pressure cooker, the GPC965 Digital ExpressPot, is no exception as it’s packed with features.

With a six-quart capacity, it’s big enough to knock out a meal for a large family. And, it doesn’t really matter what you’ve got on the menu because there are more than a dozen cooking modes. Indeed, there are 13 of ’em, including stew, rice, soup, and simply keeping things warm.

Gourmia GPC965 Pressure Cooker Features

Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Saute/Brown and Steam functions

Automatic pressure release upon cooking completion, or at the safe touch of a button.

SpeedSense Technology slashes away cooking time by 70%, while retaining maximum flavor and nutrients in meals

Choose from a huge variety of 14 presets, including Rice, Soup, Stew, Yogurt, Keep Warm and more!

Adjustable timer and pressure control from 1.5-12 PSI

Secure Lock lid with 12 level safety system

Dishwasher safe

6 qt cooking pot removes for breezy cleanup

Recipe Book

120v-60 hz , 1000w

Approx. 12.95″ x 13.78″ x 12.4″

The pressure cooker isn’t exactly small, but that’s fine with us because it essentially replaces a few of our kitchen devices. This means more counter and pantry space and less cleanup hassle. Simply take out the stainless steel insert and toss it in a dishwasher and you’re good to go.

If you’ve never cooked with a pressure cooker, you owe it to yourself to try one. Meat, veggies, beans, and other foods simply taste better when they’re prepared this way. Thank to the SpeedSense Technology, you can cook food 70% faster while, at the same time, retain more flavor and nutrients.

The Digital Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker from Gourmia is a quick and easy way to put dinner on the table, slashing cook time by 70%. And no flavor or nutrients get lost during the cooking process—everything is sealed in.

There’s practically zero setup to worry about and the cooking modes take the guesswork out of times and temperatures. Things couldn’t be easier. $200 at Best Buy | Shop Amazon