JOMISE K7 Dash Cam review

There are plenty of good reasons for people to have a dash cam these days. For one, it can help prove fault in an accident. Or maybe you need to show the officer that you definitely did not run that red light. Whatever the use case, you’ll want one that will actually take a good video. After all a camera isn’t much help if the output is grainy or pixelated.

Here, we take a look at a dash camera from JOMISE, a relatively unknown brand who sells its wares through Amazon. How does it fare in our testing? Read on for our review of the JOMISE K7 Dash Cam.

JOMISE K7

The JOMISE K7 1600P Dash Cam promises a resolution of 2,560 x 1, 600P @30fps or 1,920 x 1080P @60fps. Having that 60fps at full HD can come in handy if someone needs to slow the footage down.

There are also other features of this device that can prove convenient, including built-in GPS, G-Sensor, and Loop Recording. The GPS, for its part, will embed your driving location, speed, time and date into the video file. If the G-Sensor detects an impact to the vehicle it will actually lock the video and save it into a separate folder so it’s not accidentally overwritten should the camera be set in Loop Recording. This will be useful if you have to go to court as the result of an accident.

Green Light Reminder

There are other features and reminders which can be helpful in your day-to-day lifestyle, too. A built-in “green light reminder” will remind you that the stoplight has turned green, prompting you to snap out of a daze. This function has been hit or miss for me as I found it works much more reliably at night time. In fact, it almost doesn’t function at all in bright sunlight. This feature isn’t a deal breaker, to me and I assume no one would need to consistently rely on it.

Front car move reminder

Another one of these types of reminders is the “front car move” reminder. I’m honestly not sure if this works less reliably than the green light reminder or if I’m just not giving it enough time to kick in. It seems a bit hit-or-miss thus far.

I will add anecdotally that one day I was trying to locate my Covid mask at a stop light. I happened to be too far for the green light reminder to work, however, the camera did prompt me to keep up with the car in front of me.

Sensors

Thankfully, I haven’t had to find out if the G Sensor works well or not. Outside of saving the video file in case of an accident, it can also “monitor” your vehicle in a way.

For instance, if it detects someone attempting to steal your vehicle, it will turn the camera on and record the sound. Like I said, this is something I didn’t have to find out if it works or not, and I’m very thankful for that fact. I’m fairly comfortable with the “just trust me, bro” approach on this one.

App

In order to get everything set up you’ll have to go through the installation process in a mobile app. This was my least favorite part of the overall experience.

For some reason it uses Wi-Fi to sync with the dash cam and that’s kind of a pain. The instructions aren’t super helpful, either. What you’ll need to do is make sure you’re in a good coverage area for data because you will need to go to a website to sync your cam with your app.

In short, you’ll download the app and power on the cam. Then, you’ll get a QR code which will take you to a website and ask for a code on the device.

Once it’s synced, you actually have to physically ‘add’ it to the app. When you realize this is what you have to do it’s pretty straightforward; I was stuck for about 10 minutes wondering why I couldn’t see any of the settings to the dash cam. Personally I would have liked to see Bluetooth in here.

Video Quality

Overall I would say the video quality is actually quite good. In bright daylight things tend to get blown out, which is totally understandable considering the size of the sensor in this thing. Night time video was surprisingly good. Everything was a lot more clear and not as noisy as I expected it to be. Overall, I think video quality here justifies the price tag.

Parting Thoughts

With all the features and, in my opinion, excellent night time video the JOMISE K7 dash cam is definitely something I would recommend buying if you’re in the market for a good dash cam. Having all the information it includes on the video file is reason enough.

