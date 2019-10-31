Klipsch T5 Sport Review

Klipsch is an American company that has been making high-quality audio products since 1946. It started with loudspeakers but these days Klipsch is more well known for its lineup of home theater and personal audio products, such as the recent T5 series of headphones.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Recently, Klipsch sent me the T5 Sport headphones and let me try them out. Here are my thoughts after spending a few weeks with them.

Design

My initial reaction to the T5 Sport was, “how did Klipsch pack the drivers into these things?” The headphones are surprisingly small and lightweight. Next, I was pleased to see the T5 Sport used a braided cable.

I’ve always been a fan of braided cables, they look nice, feel premium, and help prevent cables from tangling. In my opinion, it’s a big upgrade over most headphones that use a plastic or rubber cable.

Housed on the braided cable is a three-button remote that lets you control music. Present are options for play/pause, volume up/down, and the ability to skip tracks or answer calls. The buttons are rubberized and all have a unique feel making them easy to use without guessing which button you’re pressing.

Comfort

Included in the box are several ear tips including a pair of Comply comfort tips and Klipsch’s patented oval tips. I can’t stress enough how much I love Klipsch’s oval ear tips. Compared to other circular ear tips, the oval ones fit better, provide a better seal, and it helps prevent them from falling out.

I’m not exaggerating when I say, the Klipsch T5 Sport are one of the most comfortable, if not the most comfortable, earbuds I’ve ever tried. That’s big praise from me.

As someone with smaller ear canals, it has always been a challenge for me to find earbuds that fit properly or offer a true comfortable fit. Klipsch has always excelled in this regard. Thanks to the oval ear tips and variety of sizes they provide, wearing its headphones is always a pleasure.

Even the ear wings Klipsch includes are comfortable and I didn’t suffer from any ear fatigue, even after wearing them for hours.

Sound Quality

The Klipsch T5 Sport make use of aptX technology to ensure high-quality sound similar to a wired connection when paired to your device. Music sounds very bright with an emphasis on the highs. So much so, in fact, that it overwhelms the mids in many cases.

Bass was lacking but had a small kick here and there; however, if you fancy a nice resounding thump, you’ll be left wanting. I did find that using the ear wings will enhance the bass, but still not to the levels I prefer.

In short, if you’re a fan of bass, I’d pass on these. If you are someone who enjoys headphones with more of a bright sound, the T5 Sport will be more your style.

Klipsch is working on an app for the T5 series of headphones though, and once released you’ll be able to tweak the equalizer to your liking. Hopefully it will be released soon and those of us that like oomph can add more.

Battery Life

Klipsch rates the T5 Sport for 10 hours of battery life and in my experience they match or exceed that. I’ve barely had to charge these headphones these past few weeks and that’s pretty impressive, especially considering how lightweight they are. It’s also a nice change of pace to not have to use a bulky charging case.

I’d say my only criticism here comes when it’s time to charge. Sadly, we’re still forced to use microUSB. I’m hoping to retire my microUSB cables some day but it’s gonna take Klipsch and others to fully make that switch.

Connection

The T5 Sport use Bluetooth 5 for pairing and offer a rock-solid connection. During my time with the buds I never once experienced a hiccup. I was consistently able to use them at 30 feet or more without an issue.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for a pair of Bluetooth headphones with unmatched comfort and fantastic battery life, look no further. The Klipsch T5 Sport delivers on both fronts.

On the other hand, if you’re hoping for a pair of bass-heavy workout buds, you’ll need to look elsewhere. That’s the one area I feel Klipsch comes up short with the T5 Sport buds. Hopefully that changes once Klipsch releases its app with a built-in equalizer.

Until that time these buds are best suited for someone who enjoys a brighter sound from their headphones. You can pick up a pair today starting at $114 from several retailers including Amazon, B&H Photo, and Klipsch. The earbuds are available in black and white colors.

Buy from Amazon Buy from B&H Photo Buy from Klipsch