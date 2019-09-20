Roidmi F8 Storm review

It wasn’t all that long ago that the concept of a cordless vacuum conjured imagery of underpowered, weak experiences with poor battery life. Want something ultra-portable to clean the steps or furniture? Sure, you can have it, but we’re going to trade off suction strength and virtually endless life.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

This is no longer the case in 2019. Over the last couple of years we’ve seen various brands put together much more compelling vacuum experiences. They’re stronger than ever, have longer battery life, and seem to get lighter, too. And prices are getting better.

Roidmi F8 Storm

The Roidmi F8 Storm, originally crowdfunded on IndieGoGo, comes from a familiar smartphone brand, Xiaomi. As part of its Roidmi brand, the product fits in the Mi ecosystem. The vacuum was successfully funded to the tune of more than $600,000 and is now available for purchase in the US and other markets.

The Roidmi F8 Storm is a cordless, battery-powered stick vacuum with a small self-contained bin. Mostly white, with red accents, it offers up a futuristic and simplistic design.

A 270-degree curved handle makes for an easy and comfortable grip from nearly any angle, allowing users to keep a firm grasp of things whether upright or flat on the floor.

In addition to the motorized roller, the Roidmi F8 Storm comes with flexible extension pipe, a small bristled head, long flat suction head, and a spare filter. Additionally, there’s an attachment designed for mattresses. For most people this is enough to work in home, auto, and office environments.

Whereas a lot of vacuum makers, and consumers, pay attention to the amount of dirt and debris that can be picked up, Roidmi also considers the quality of air that comes out. Indeed, there’s a four-layer filtration system that helps alleviate hair, dust, pollen, allergens, and dander.

When it comes to battery life, we’re impressed with the 40-50 minutes of usage on a full charge. Roidmi claims up to 55 minutes but we routinely topped out just under that.

1 of 4

Switching over from standard mode to an enhanced suction, the battery drops all the way down to ten minutes. If you’ve got a regular schedule of maintenance for rooms, you’ll probably not need this mode. Nevertheless, it does have enough pull to clean up something rather messy.

We’d suggest switching over to enhanced mode on occasion, leaving it at normal for your day-to-day usage. Going this route delivers about a half hour of charge.

Four LED lights on the body of the vacuum provides at-a-glance view of how much battery is left. Charging is pretty smooth as it comes with a magnetic wall mount which doesn’t require nails to install. The cable that clips into the mount is fairly short though, so be sure to place the mount near an outlet.

Snapping the various components or accessories into place, and removing them, is as easy as pressing a button. Each has its own special function, such as cleaning a mattress or grabbing cobwebs from corners. We might have liked a pouch to keep the pieces together when not in use.

We like the aesthetics of the Roidmi F8 Storm as it’s very modern looking; it matches pretty much any home decor. It’s also quiet enough that it works in any environment without disturbing others. It’s not a professional grade or commercial vacuum, but we can imagine someone using it in a business without upsetting anyone.

Conclusion

We’re not a site known for reviews of vacuum cleaners, so it’s up to the reader to determine how much weight to put behind our thoughts. With that said, we’ve enjoyed our time with the Roidmi F8 Storm and have recommended it to a number of friends and family members.

It’s not a cheap unit, but it’s priced comparably to others with similar specifications and features. You don’t get the same suction, unlimited battery, and container space as what comes in a more traditional/corded unit but that’s not the draw. The portability, design, features, and design are what you’re buying.

Availability

Learn more about the Roidmi brand and its vacuum cleaners at its website. To get a background on the F8 Storm, or to check out the details from its crowdfunding campaign, head to Indiegogo. You can purchase the Roidmi F8 Storm for about $290 at Amazon.