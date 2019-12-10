Xcentz Smart Wireless Camera review

Adding security cameras to a house in 2019 is an entirely different experience than it was just a few years back. Homeowners no longer need to hire an electrician or spend hundreds of dollars just to install a camera or two. It’s easier, and cheaper, than ever.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

There are plenty of options available to consumers which provide high definition video and security, if not just peace of mind. For well under a hundred dollars we can get eyes on our pets or loved ones.

Take the Xcentz Security Camera, for instance. Priced just $50, it’s an HD camera that works well in pretty much any room of the house. Available in black or white, it makes for a solid baby monitor or effective way to stay in touch with elders.

What is the Xcentz Security Camera?

A small and unobtrusive wireless camera, it provides a 360 degree view of environments. It fully rotates left or right and offers up to 100 degree vertical rotation.

Features in the camera include 8X digital zoom, Super IR LED night vision, two-way audio, motion detection, and the ability to record content locally (microSD card) or in the cloud. If you’ve looked into this space before, you’ll note it has a familiar design.

What’s in the box?

Xcentz Security Camera

USB cable and charger

Wall mount w/screws and anchors

User manual

Who is the Xcentz Security Camera for?

Considering its price and flexibility, we can see a wide number of use cases. Parents of newborns will appreciate the ease in which they can not only see, but hear, what’s going on in the nursery or bedroom.

It’s not unreasonable to consider a family putting a couple of these throughout the house, perhaps aimed at doorways. The night vision makes it appealing as a way to keep watch over a garage.

Pet owners might also want to put one of these in a room with food and water, laundry rooms, basements, and other places where animals tend to congregate. The two-way mic also makes it simple to say hello or reassure them if they seem to get anxious.

Other places that might benefit from the camera include play rooms, small businesses, offices, and sheds.

Our thoughts

We like this camera for a number of reasons, starting with its wallet-friendly price tag. Whereas a few years back it might have cost a couple hundred dollars to add a camera to your home, today that much money gets your three or four of them. And even better, they’re easy to setup, configure, and use.

The camera is small enough that it fits on bookshelves, dressers, night stands, desks, and end tables. In terms of footprint, it doesn’t take up any more space than a can of soda.

If you want to place your camera up out of the way, or on the wall, the kit comes with a couple of screws and anchors. It might take all of two minutes to physically install one of these.

The camera works well for checking in on your home when away, sure. But what about when there’s a break-in or something more pressing happens? Motion detection kicks in and starts recording video, and alerts are sent to your phone.

If you have an Amazon Echo Show, you can ask Alexa to show you the room. It’s as easy as adding an Alexa Skill. Viewing from a phone is nice, but it’s even nicer when you can glance over your shoulder and see what’s going on down the hall.

Xcentz Smart Wireless Camera 1 of 8

Should I buy the Xcentz Security Camera?

Yes. It’s definitely worth exploring if you’re looking to start with home security. It’s priced affordably and is easy to set up, two things which matter quite a bit. The camera doesn’t stick out and its design matches any environment.

Where can I buy the Xcentz Security Camera?

As of today, you can purchase the Xcentz Security Camera at Amazon. It’s relatively newer and has not been added to the brand’s website just yet – at least as of the time of publication. You can learn more about the camera on Amazon and/or buy it in black or white. Pricing is just $50.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a sponsored product review, however the views and opinions expressed here are entirely those of AndroidGuys. No editorial consideration or adjustment was made on behalf of the sponsor.