JLAB Talk USB Microphone review

Priced about $100, the JLab Talk USB Microphone is a wallet-friendly barrier into the world of podcasting and game streaming. Moreover, it has a surprising amount of options for the price. The JLab Talk is a lightweight and portable unit that travels easily. It's the kind of device that works well for those who like to set up shop on a picnic table, office desk, or kitchen table.
By AndroidGuys

When it comes to creating content, audio quality often trumps video in the minds of consumers. That is to say they would rather have higher quality audio than high-res video. Just so long as they can clearly hear what’s going on they’re willing to forgive less than stellar video.

If you’re a content creator, podcast producer, game streamer, or would-be vlogger, you’ll want to get a decent microphone as quickly as possible. And if you’re just starting out, you don’t have a large budget to tap. Fortunately, there are great devices to consider which don’t cost very much at all. Take, for instance, the JLab Talk desktop microphone.

Test Drive posts are our way of sharing immediate impressions and early reactions to products, apps, and services. Not to be construed as a full review, these are first-blush looks at things we think you’d enjoy.

Features

  • Three condensors
  • Four directional pattern modes
  • 6.5-ft USB/USB-C cable for plug and play usage
  • Two-year warranty

Early Impressions

The JLab Talk is a lightweight and portable unit that travels easily. It’s the kind of device that works well for those who like to set up shop on a picnic table, office desk, or kitchen table.

Choose from a handful of directional options (omni, cardioid, bi-directional, and stereo) based on your activity and whether you’re recording with others.

Other details we like are the quick mute button and headphone jack, something you’re not always going to find on less expensive competitors. Throw in gain control and volume control and you’re looking at a hell of an entry point in the world of podcasting and audio content creation.

Extra points awarded for the two year warranty.

Where to Buy

Learn more about the Talk USB Microphone at the JLab website where it’s available for $100. Shopping on a smaller budget or have fewer (or loftier) demands? There are a couple of other options to choose from.

As of today we see that Amazon offers the Talk USB Mic for just $59.40 which is almost half off.

