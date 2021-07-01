Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earbuds review

Klipsch first launched its T5 True Wireless buds in 2019 with the iconic Zippo-like case. In 2020, it followed up with the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless earbuds, and we were fortunate enough to get a pair in from Klipsch for this review.

Design

Klipsch went a long way towards improving the design of its true wireless headphones with the follow-up to the T5 series. Not only are the buds more compact but the T5 II case is also smaller. It feels much better in your pocket now, and even better, the buds no longer stick far out of your ears like the previous model.

Of course, the Zippo-inspired case is the real show stopper with the T5 II True Wireless earbuds. It has a classic refined style while also feeling heavy-duty and premium in your hand. Besides looking good, it also uses a USB-C charging port on the back and features three LED lights to show how much of a charge is remaining in the case.

There’s really only two drawbacks to this beautiful case. First, it is still quite hefty despite its smaller size. You’re definitely going to feel this in your pocket while walking around. Secondly, it doesn’t support wireless charging. That may not be a big deal for some of you, but it’s worth noting.

Comfort

Klipsch uses a patented oval ear tip on its earbuds and I absolutely love it. I always find that Klipsch makes some of the most comfortable buds to wear, and this is a big reason why.

User Experience

The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless earbuds use physical buttons to control music playback and answer calls. The buttons themselves work fine, but I found they require a little more pressure to push than I’d like. This resulted in me either needing to hold the bud while pressing the button or else I’d just keep jamming it into my ear every time I pushed on them. So while it’s functional, I wouldn’t exactly call it ideal.

One of the features I was happy to see the T5 II True Wireless buds add is Transparency Mode, which allows outside noise in to be aware of your surroundings or to have conversations. Unfortunately, I could barely tell a difference whether I had it enabled or disabled. I’d love to see them adjust this so that the “High” setting in the app allows in more sound, because the “High” setting is more what I would expect from “Low” in Transparency Mode.

Another helpful feature I’d love to see added is a sensor that automatically pauses or resumes your music when the buds are removed from your ear. This would be less of an issue if Transparency Mode worked better, but when I need to remove the buds or a singular bud to have conversations it would be great if it paused the song for me as well.

Besides that, the T5 II True Wireless buds function great. I never ran into any issues and they stayed in my ears well.

App

As someone who has used Klipsch headphones over the years, I have been waiting for the Klipsch Connect app to launch for a long time. It seemed to have been delayed for years, but I’m glad to say that it has been out for a while now and the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless are supported by it.









Like with most Bluetooth headphone apps, the Klipsch Connect app will aid you in upgrading firmware for your headphones and changing additional settings.

In this case, you’ll also be able to adjust the equalizer, enable/disable Transparency Mode, and view the battery level of the individual earbuds. I wish there was a way to also view the battery level of the case, but checking the battery level of the buds is more important.

Sound Quality

The T5 II True Wireless earbuds continue in Klipsch’s tradition of clear crisp sound. These are perfect if you’re a fan of headphones with lots of clarity that tend to lean towards a bright sound with more treble.

And while the T5 True Wireless have a nice punch of bass, I would not recommend them to bass heads. Even after adjusting the EQ to increase the low-end, I found the bass was stronger but still lacking some depth.

Regardless, the T5 True Wireless buds have a balanced clear sound with enough bass to satisfy the majority of people.

Mic

For all of us working from home these days, mic quality for calls can be a big deal. I’m happy to report that the T5 II True Wireless have a fantastic mic. My voice sounded clear and natural on calls. Plus, I didn’t have to speak too loud for mics to hear me.

Battery Life

Klipsch rates the T5 II True Wireless earbuds for eight hours of continuous listening and 24 additional hours with the case. In my experience, I was easily able to get through a week without charging and they certainly lived up to Klipsch’s estimates.

Final Thoughts

Klipsch has made some important improvements to the T5 II True Wireless headphones and that makes them a true successor to the original. While they still lag behind in some smart features, most notably ANC, the sound quality is on par with other top true wireless buds in the field with the bonus of a premium unique case.

As long as you’re ok without ANC and some additional features, you can save a little money and get a great-sounding pair of true wireless earbuds. The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earbuds are currently available from Amazon for $139 in Silver and $199 in Gunmetal. Of course, you can also purchase them from Klipsch’s website for $199 in both colors.

Buy from Amazon Buy from Klipsch