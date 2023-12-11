Living in a home with well water comes with its challenges. The water quality isn’t always up to par, leading my wife and son to prefer store-bought five-gallon jugs for drinking. Also, our bathtub often shows light orange traces due to minerals, and appliances like our coffee maker require frequent cleaning or parts replacement.

I’m not too fussed about the taste, but I’m aware it’s not the best water. Plus, spending about $35 monthly on water and the hassle of store trips is less than ideal.

Enter The Well from Lang, a countertop device that promises not just savings in the long run, but also the convenience of flavor additives with adjustable strength and the ability to dispense both hot and cold water.

Delivering 1.5 liters of filtered water in about six minutes, it seems like a potential game-changer for my family’s water woes. Let’s dive in to see if The Well truly stands up to its promises.

On Paper it’s Fantastic

The Lang The Well Water Filter addresses several critical needs in today’s health and environmentally conscious society. Firstly, it offers a sustainable alternative to bottled water, significantly reducing plastic waste and the environmental footprint associated with bottled water production and disposal.

Secondly, by enhancing tap water with essential minerals like potassium and magnesium, it promotes health and wellness, offering a convenient source of mineral water that can contribute to nutritional balance.

Additionally, the filter’s ability to improve the taste and quality of tap water can encourage more water consumption, contributing to better hydration and overall health. Its convenience and ease of use make it an attractive option for homes and small offices, potentially increasing access to cleaner, healthier drinking water.

In a world where water quality and sustainability are growing concerns, products like the Lang The Well play a vital role in providing practical solutions that benefit both individual health and the environment.

The Well system features a top-notch filtration setup, much like the ones used in big bottling plants. It’s super effective at getting rid of just about everything you don’t want in your water – think arsenic, lead, all sorts of chemicals, and even tiny microplastics. Here’s how it works:

Sediment Filter : This is the first line of defense. It catches bigger bits like dirt, making sure the next filters can do their job without getting clogged up.

: This is the first line of defense. It catches bigger bits like dirt, making sure the next filters can do their job without getting clogged up. Activated Carbon Filter : This one’s great at removing chlorine and other stuff that can make water taste or smell weird.

: This one’s great at removing chlorine and other stuff that can make water taste or smell weird. Reverse Osmosis Filter: The star of the show! It’s like a super-fine net that catches even the smallest harmful particles, ensuring your water is clean and safe.

But What About the Real World?

Setting up the Lang The Well involves a few straightforward, but time-consuming steps. First, you need to assemble the device, which typically includes attaching the filters and the mineral packs. The device comes with a sediment filter, an activated carbon filter, and a reverse osmosis filter, which need to be installed in the specified order. It’s all very easy to do, but you’ll need to allocate a good 15 minutes or more of standing near it because you’ll be adding and pouring water.

Finally, if you choose to use the flavor infusion feature, you would insert the flavor cartridge into the designated slot. This allows you to enjoy flavored mineral water at your convenience.

Throughout this process, it’s important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions closely to ensure that the device is set up correctly and operates efficiently. Regular maintenance, such as replacing the mineral packs and filters as needed, is also crucial for the long-term performance of the water filter.

Over the last few weeks I’ve found it to be a mixed bag of modern convenience and minor inconveniences. The device certainly makes a statement on my countertop with its sleek, modern design. However, it does take up a considerable amount of space, rendering part of my counter less functional.

The water quality, on the other hand, is undeniably superior. The taste is noticeably improved, and I love the ability to adjust the flavor intensity. This feature has been particularly delightful, offering a customizable drinking experience.

For about $18 you can add a flavor box to your unit, making up to 50 liters of Peach, Orange, or other flavor. Users can dial the flavor intensity up and down getting more or less of the taste. Thus far the Lemon has been good but on full strength it comes across as a bit “synthetic”.

From a financial perspective, this filter is a sound investment. I used to spend over $7 on 5-gallon water jugs, not to mention the hassle of fetching them every few Saturdays. This device has eliminated that chore and expense, offering long-term savings and convenience. To be clear, this device will save us money after about one year of usage.

However, there are some areas where The Well falls short. The ‘cold’ water option doesn’t quite hit the mark, often dispensing water that’s more at room temperature. But the hot water function is impressive, providing water that’s just right for my tea.

One aspect that could use improvement is the water reserve capacity. I find myself refilling the container frequently, which can be a bit of a nuisance. A larger reserve or a standby filtration option would greatly enhance the user experience, making it more seamless and less disruptive.

Between the three of us in the home, we find that we’re each waiting a few minutes at a time for even a tall glass of water. Moreover, sometimes we like to add a flavor and sometimes we don’t. We’re not able to keep the water in the container because we’ll be dancing back and forth between plain and flavored so we’ve resorted to adding it to a pitcher and putting it in the fridge. We’ve also done this because it’s colder, too.

via Lang

Parting Thoughts

In conclusion, while The Well has its drawbacks, particularly in terms of size and water capacity, the benefits of having fresh, mineral-enriched water at home, both in terms of taste and cost savings, are significant. It’s a step forward in making my daily hydration more enjoyable and environmentally responsible.

At $400 it’s a big ask and a commitment of countertop space. And a little patience at times, too. It took a few weeks of knowing what the experience is like before settling in and feeling like I would recommend this. I’d say that if you can get it on sale ($25-$50 off), or bundle it somehow, you’ll be doing alright. Otherwise, it might be a bit frustrating and “not worth the effort”.