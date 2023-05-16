The mophie PowerStation (2023) is a portable external battery designed to charge mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and other USB-powered devices. It has a capacity of 10,000mAh, which means it can charge most smartphones several times before needing to be recharged itself.

Read on to learn what we thought of the mophie Powerstation (2023).

Noteworthy Features

10,000mAh internal battery

Up to 15W combined output

USB Type-C port offers 20W PD fast charging

LED indicator lights

Two-year warranty

Thoughts and Conclusion

The PowerStation (2023) features a pair of USB-A ports and a USB-C port with Power Delivery (PD) technology, which allows for faster charging of compatible devices. If you use both USB-A ports and the USB-C port simultaneously, the Powerstation can deliver a combined output of up to 15 watts.

Generally speaking, the battery has a slim design and light weight that makes it easy to carry around with you on the go. Barely bigger than a phone, it goes into a pocket, purse, backpack, or bag without issue.

The unit has a compact design and a durable finish that helps protect it from everyday wear and tear. It also comes with a USB-C cable for charging the PowerStation 2023 itself and a user manual.

The mophie PowerStation (2023) is a convenient and practical solution for keeping your devices charged while you’re on the move. And like other products from the brand, it comes with LED indicator lights and a two-year warranty.

I really dig the small size and portability of this charger and appreciate that I can charge up to three devices at once. I can see myself tossing this in a bag for long days away or late nights when no power outlets are available. The same goes for a weekend getaway, day at the beach, hiking, or other activity that might find me taking pictures or playing games.

You can learn more about the Mophie Powerstation (2023) and/or purchase yours for about $50.