The SoundPEATS RunFree Lite Sport Air Conduction Headphones are wireless headphones designed for sports and outdoor activities. They are lightweight, sweat-resistant, and have a unique open-ear design that allows you to hear your surroundings while still enjoying your music.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the SoundPEATS RunFree Lite.

Noteworthy Features

Air conduction technology: The headphones use air conduction technology to transmit sound through your cheekbones, leaving your ears open to ambient noise and making them a safer option for outdoor activities.

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity: The headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, allowing you to connect to your smartphone or tablet up to 33 feet away.

Long battery life: The headphones have a long battery life of up to 6 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge, and the charging case provides an additional 18 hours of playtime.

In-line remote control: The headphones have an in-line remote control that allows you to adjust the volume, skip tracks, and take calls without having to reach for your device.

Gallery













Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The SoundPEATS RunFree Lite Sport Air Conduction Headphones are a pair of wireless headphones designed for sports and outdoor activities. The headphones use air conduction technology to transmit sound through your cheekbones, leaving your ears open to ambient noise, making them a safer option for outdoor activities such as running, cycling, or hiking.

The headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, allowing you to connect to your smartphone or tablet up to 33 feet away. They also have an ergonomic and lightweight design that ensures a comfortable and secure fit during intense physical activities. The headphones are also sweat and water-resistant, making them durable and suitable for outdoor use.

The RunFree Lite Sport Air Conduction Headphones have a long battery life of up to 6 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge. Additionally, the headphones come with a portable charging case that provides an additional 18 hours of playtime. The charging case also has a small LED indicator that shows the battery level.

The headphones also have an in-line remote control that allows you to adjust the volume, skip tracks, and take calls without having to reach for your device. The headphones also feature built-in noise-canceling microphones, which ensure crystal clear calls.

Overall, the SoundPEATS RunFree Lite Sport Air Conduction Headphones are a practical and convenient choice for anyone looking for a wireless headphone option that offers safety, durability, and long battery life for outdoor activities.

You can learn more about the SoundPEATS RunFree Lite and/or purchase yours for about $39.99.