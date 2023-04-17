TableTopics is a conversation starter game that contains a collection of thought-provoking questions designed to stimulate discussion and encourage people to share their perspectives and experiences. The game consists of a set of 135 question cards, each of which contains a different prompt. Players take turns drawing a card from the deck and answering the question on the card. The questions are designed to be fun and lighthearted, and they can be enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the TableTopics.

Noteworthy Features

Available in tabletop and travel options

Plenty of fun and interesting genres for a variety of scenarios

Open-ended questions get people talking; no wrong answer

Perfect icebreaker for meeting friends, work gatherings, and more

135 cards in a hard plastic box

Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

One of the most difficult aspects of meeting new people or gathering in groups is figuring out the right topics. Which people are interested in sports, or movies, or a particular hobby? Tabletopics makes things simple with open-ended questions that will get people chatting in no time.

The best part is that there’s no wrong answer. Jump in wherever you feel comfortable, or add on to someone else’s discussion with your own anecdotes or answer.

An easy way to get things going in a meeting or group setting, we can imagine a topic or two being used to introduce yourself to others. Or, open things up and let people break out into smaller chats.

With quite a selection of topics to consider, pack is better than the next. These are perfect to put on a coffee table for when guest stop over and you’re looking for a lively conversation.

The toughest decision you’ll make is figuring out which box you want.

You can learn more about the TableTopics and/or purchase yours for about $25.