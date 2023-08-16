When you think of true wireless earbuds, a bunch of options comes to mind but there are a few Audio brands out in the market that provides quality earbuds with premium sound at an accessible price point and one of the emerging Audio brand Tranya stands out with its latest Tranya T6 wireless earbuds in the market.

Tranya pushed its all boundaries with the Tranya T6 and clears the myth that incredible sounds only come at a high price point. We spent around two weeks with the Tranya T6 to see if they really sounds “premium” and worthy of recommendation.

Tranya T6 Unboxing

Pricing and Availability

Tranya T6 retails at $59.99 and comes in a sole Rose Gold color option. You can purchase the Tranya T6 earbuds via Amazon and Tranya’s official website.

Pros and Cons

Tranya T6 Pros

Metal Finish Build

Qualcomm R QCC3040 chip

Multi-point connectivity

Balanced audio performance

Long-lasting battery life

IPX5 rating

Tranya T6 Cons

No Auto play/pause

No ANC

Design and Build Quality: Classy and Compact

Smaller and Lighter

Tight in-ear grip

Earbuds with a premium metal finish build and the main thing under $100 very rare, I mean very rare but Tranya did it. Tranya T6 comes with a premium metal finish build which feels sturdy and lightweight in hand.

The case has an oval clamshell design which is very compact and small in size and easily fits in your pocket. There is a LED battery indicator, inside the case placed on the center of both earbuds, showing the charge levels of the case. To charge the earbuds, there’s a Type C port on the back side of the case. On the case lid, a beautiful Tranya logo craved on the center of the lid which looks quite premium and attractive.

The T6 earbuds are solidly Built and Packed with trendy features

The earbuds look very similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and its iconic Rose Gold finish makes it more attractive. Even the earbuds come with solid build quality and lightweight ergonomic design, offering great in-ear fit. I had no fallout issues while working out in the gym, thanks to the silicon grip. The in-ear silicon tips offer a tighter grip and the T6’s lighter ergonomic design doesn’t feel heavy in-ear and ensures day-long comfort without any hiccups.

Tranya T6 doesn’t have touch controls instead you get two fully customizable physical buttons on the T6 earbuds (1 on each earbud) and You can customize the buttons as per your needs like a single tap for playback, a double tap for the game mode, multiple taps for volume control, and more. Tranya provides three standard sizes of ear tips including extra small, medium, and large which help users to find a better in-ear fit as per their ear sizes.

The earbuds and case both have IPX5 rating so you can go wild with your Tranya T6 without even worrying about sweat or rain damage. There are several colors listed on Tranya’s website for the T6 but it comes in a sole Rose Gold color option.

Features- T6 has much more to offer

QualcommR QCC3040 chip

Solid call performance

Adaptive aptX audio codec

I am pretty amazed by the features of these affordable earbuds. Tranya offers much more at a very accessible price point, making the T6 one of the phenomenal earbuds with the most power-packed features available.

At the core of the buds, there is a Qualcomm R QCC3040 chipset and Bluetooth v5.2 at the helm with aptX adaptive codec support. It has both Alexa and Google Voice assistant support and a multi-device connectivity feature to connect up to two devices simultaneously.

The earbuds do lack the Google Fast Pair for Android devices and Swift pair for Windows systems but the Bluetooth 5.2’s multipoint connection got covered you, connecting up two of your devices simultaneously without the hassle. Despite the absence of Active Noise Cancellation, the earbuds offer a great call quality experience thanks to built-in Qualcomm cVc 8.0 tech paired with an enhanced 4-mic array.

Tranya T6 boasts a Qualcomm QCC3040 chip which delivers a seamless and ultrafast wireless experience

Tranya T6 earbuds have a companion app compatible with both Android and iOS devices that lets you customize physical buttons, equalizer presets, and game modes.

You can even customize the left and right buds’ physical buttons as per your requirements like a single tap for music playback, a double tap to wake up the assistant or volume up/down, and a triple tap for the Next track through the app. Earbuds don’t have a sensor for auto play/pause when you take the buds on or off although it’s not surprising even you won’t find this feature in any true wireless earbuds of this price range.











There are three equalizer presets to select from- Bass Boost, Bass Reducer, and Vocal Beat. You can choose the presets as per your taste. Want a more customized equalizer? You can create your own audio profile in the app. It has a low latency mode that supports up to 40ms which can be enabled via the app as well as earbuds (physical buttons).

Honestly, the need for daily charging isn’t a concern with these earbuds, as their battery life is impressively long, exceeding my initial expectations. The Tranya T6 earbuds can last up to 29 hours and 12 minutes when combined with the charging case, while a single charge of the buds themselves provides 10 hours and 20 minutes of playback time. In my testing, they outperformed Tranya’s claim of 5 hours and 32 minutes of additional usage.

In case the battery does run out, there’s a convenient solution – the earbuds support rapid charging, with just 30 minutes of charging time providing up to 5 hours of playtime. If your typical usage includes activities like streaming media, listening to music, and making calls, it’s highly likely that the buds will endure for more than 2 days.

However, it’s worth noting that the Tranya T6 earbuds do not support wireless charging.

Sound Quality and Performance- Perfectly Balanced Audio

Perfectly Balanced Audio

Neither too bassy nor less

Crystal clear call quality

The sound drivers serve as the core components within the earbuds, responsible for creating the captivating audio experience. Tranya T6 incorporates specially designed 6mm wool composite drivers that are tailored to offer an expanded high-frequency range and enhanced sound intricacy. During my testing, I noticed that the earbuds produce a robust volume even at their default levels, which was quite apparent.

The overall performance is commendable, providing an audio output that is both detailed and clear. Notably, the earbuds generate a satisfactory level of bass – neither excessive nor lacking – a balance that I found particularly appealing. In my experience listening to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 You,” the bass exhibited this equilibrium, allowing instruments like drums, guitars, and vocals to be distinctly heard with enhanced clarity. However, it’s important to mention that if you’re someone who favors intense bass, these earbuds might not cater to your preference.

Regarding the mid-frequencies, there is no noticeable dip in this range. Vocal renditions and acoustic instruments such as drums, guitars, and pianos are distinctly audible and crisp. In the realm of high-frequencies, the earbuds produce an admirably accurate response. However, it’s worth noting that the highest frequencies, while adequate, may not capture the full percussive harmonic nuances found in songs like Anne Marie’s “Friends” as effectively as some other earbuds might.

For those deeply attuned to audio nuances, such as working audio professionals or individuals who highly prioritize each sonic element, these earbuds might not align with your specific needs.

Tranya has integrated a total of four microphones into the T6 earbuds – two on each earbud. These microphones are accompanied by Qualcomm’s cVc 8.0 technology, which works to diminish background noise to some extent while also enhancing sound quality during calls.

The onboard mic on the T6 performs admirably for taking calls while on the move. Although I did notice a minor instance of sound drop during a call, it didn’t seem to be a major issue. However, it’s worth mentioning that the absence of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) does impact both the calling experience and the overall music playback.

Tranya has also incorporated a low latency mode feature, offering an impressively low latency of up to 40ms. I even put the Tranya T6 to the test for gaming, although I usually prefer wired headsets for this purpose.

I engaged in some intensive gaming sessions with titles like Valorant, PUBG Mobile, and NFS Most Wanted, spanning both my PC and smartphone. I was genuinely taken aback by its performance – I didn’t encounter any noticeable lag throughout my gameplay.

Tranya T6 delivers a decent gaming performance without any lags or sound drop

During my sessions with PUBG Mobile, I could distinctly perceive sounds like footsteps, bullet noises, and subtle details such as the sound of grenade pulls and the application of bandages. This heightened auditory clarity significantly enhanced my gaming experience.

When compared to the AceFast T8 earbuds, the T6 demonstrated notably superior performance in the realm of gaming. Drawing from my experiences testing a variety of earbuds under the $100 mark, I confidently assert that in the context of gaming, the T6 stands out with a noticeable advantage over its competitors.

That said, the Tranya T6 is a great pair of truly wireless earbuds that comes with appealing features and even clearer performance at an affordable price tag.

You should buy this if…..

You want a pair of affordable true wireless earbuds

You are a casual listener and loved to do binge watching

You want a lighter, smaller, and more comfortable design

You want earbuds with a long-lasting battery life

You shouldn’t buy this if….

You want the best noise-cancellation

You are a working audio professional looking for high-quality sound

You want a strong bass

Final Thoughts

If you’re in search of budget-friendly earbuds that successfully cover nearly every feature requirement, the Tranya T6 emerges as a standout choice in multiple aspects.

While it’s true that Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is absent, the inclusion of Qualcomm’s cVc 8.0 technology effectively bridges the gap by reducing background noise, resulting in a highly satisfying calling experience. Personally, I believe that if ANC isn’t a crucial factor for you, then the Tranya T6 gains a significant advantage over competing earbuds.

Remarkably priced at just $59.99, the Tranya T6 offers an array of features that exceed expectations. It boasts a premium metal finish available in a sleek Rose Gold color, houses the advanced Qualcomm QCC 3040 SoC, and operates on Bluetooth v5.2, ensuring a rapid and seamless wireless connection. Notably, support for the aptX adaptive audio codec enriches the audio quality, providing an immersive listening experience. Furthermore, the IPX5 water and sweat-resistant rating, a feature often scarce in budget earbuds, further enhances its value proposition.

To sum up, the Tranya T6 is yet another exceptional and affordable offering from the rising audio brand Tranya, renowned for its high-quality audio solutions. The eye-catching, compact, and lightweight design ensures a comfortable fit, while the 6mm wool composite custom driver guarantees detailed and impressive audio performance. The battery life is equally praiseworthy, with up to 39 hours of playback on a single charge, complemented by the added convenience of wrap charge support.

Tranya T6 Full Specs

Battery Life – 9 hours (earbuds only), 34 hours (earbuds with case)

Brand – Tranya

Weight – Earbuds – ~5g, Case – ~47g

No Noise Cancellation

Connectivity – Bluetooth 5.3 + EDR

Muti-device connectivity support

Qualcomm R QCC3040 chipset

Alexa and Google Voice Assitant

Qualcomm cVc 8.0 tech with an enhanced 4-mic array

40ms low latency mode

IP rating – IPX5 (Earbuds and charging case)

Charging – USB-C

Rose Gold Color