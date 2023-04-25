The H2O TRI Multi-Sport Waterproof Bone Conduction Headphones are a unique type of headphones that use bone conduction technology to transmit sound through the cheekbones instead of the ears.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the TRI Multi-Sport Waterproof Bone Conduction Headphones.

Noteworthy Features

Lightweight and Comfortable: The headphones are designed to be lightweight and comfortable to wear for extended periods, making them ideal for use during sports or workouts.

Wireless Connectivity: The headphones use Bluetooth 5.0 technology to connect to devices wirelessly. They have a range of up to 33 feet and support pairing with multiple devices.

Long Battery Life: The headphones have a battery life of up to 8 hours, depending on usage. They can be charged using the included magnetic charging cable.

Hands-Free Calling: The H2O TRI headphones have a built-in microphone and support hands-free calling, allowing users to answer phone calls without having to take off the headphones.

Compatible with Most Devices: The headphones are compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The H2O TRI Multi-Sport Waterproof Bone Conduction Headphones are a unique type of headphones that use bone conduction technology to transmit sound through the cheekbones instead of the ears. This design allows the headphones to stay in place during physical activity and provides situational awareness, as users can hear their surroundings while still enjoying music or phone calls.

The H2O TRI headphones are also waterproof, with an IPX8 rating, making them suitable for use during water sports or in rainy conditions. They come with a set of earplugs that can be inserted to block out water for swimming or diving.

Taken as a whole, the H2O TRI Multi-Sport Waterproof Bone Conduction Headphones are a great option for those who want to listen to music or take calls while engaging in physical activity, especially water sports. They offer unique features that make them stand out from traditional headphones and are designed to be durable and comfortable to wear.

You can learn more about the TRI Multi-Sport Waterproof Bone Conduction Headphones and/or purchase yours for about $150.