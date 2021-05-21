TEST DRIVE: UGREEN HiTune T2 wireless earbuds review

When it comes to purchasing wireless earbuds there’s never a shortage of selection. Moreover, the features seem to get better all the time and the price continues to come down. Finding a quality pair of budget-friendly earbuds is rather easy in 2021. Take the UGREEN HiTune T2 Wireless Earbuds for example.

Test Drive posts are our way of sharing immediate impressions and early reactions to products, apps, and services. Not to be construed as a full review, these are first-blush looks at things we think you’d enjoy.

Offered in black, white, pink, and blue options, the HiTune T2 are a pair of true wireless earbuds (TWS) with a wallet-friendly ($35) appeal. Don’t let the price fool you; these are a quality pair of earbuds that work well in a variety of environments. Be it the gym, the train ride home, or a walk in the park, they’ll provide you with up to four hours music per charge.

Features

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C and Wireless Charging

4 hours playback per charge; 20 hours total from charging case

IPX5 water resistance

Works in twin and mono modes

Early Impressions

The UGREEN brand may not be familiar to many but it’s one we’re starting to really appreciate. The HiTune T2, like others we’ve reviewed, are a great balance of features that most need without leaning too far in any direction. This lets them keep the price in line.

The HiTune T2 have deceivingly large drivers which put out a rich and even audio experience with a surprising amount of separation. Music, podcasts, and phone calls sound great whether it’s using one earbud or both. Battery life is decent at around four hours but the charging case will ensure you’re back out there in no time.

Where to Buy

You can learn more about the HiTune T2 True Wireless Earbuds at the UGREEN website where they’re also available for purchase. As of today they are priced $35.