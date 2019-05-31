Three ways to backup Android game data to a PC without root

Android games have become more advanced and graphic-intensive over the years. However, as cool as they are, most games still don’t support cloud-based synchronization options. In other words, you might lose your saved game data if you uninstall or reinstall a game, or if you install a game which you have already played onto a different phone.

This can be disappointing to avid gamers who spent hours upon hours progressing through game levels. Thankfully there are a few solutions which allow you to backup your saved game data safely to your PC and transfer them to your new Android phone so that you can just continue playing them where you left them. The best part is you don’t even need root access to do this.

Here are three ways using which you can safely backup your saved Android game data to your PC without requiring root access on your phone.

Method 1: Helium – App Sync and Backup

Just follow the below steps to use the Helium – App Sync and Backup Android app to backup your saved Android game data to your PC without root.

Step 1:

First, download and install both the Helium – App Sync and Backup Android app and the Helium Desktop installer on your Android phone and Windows PC respectively.

If you have a MAC or a Linux system, you can install the Helium Chrome app from here.

Step 2:

Now launch the Helium app on your Android phone and you will be prompted to enable the USB debugging option on your device.

To enable the USB debugging, go to the settings app on your device, select the About phone option and then tap on the build number details multiple times until you enable the developer options.

Once you have enabled the developer options, go back to the settings home page and then open the developer options settings and enable the USB debugging option from there.

Step 3:

Connect your Android phone to your PC using the USB cable and open the Helium Desktop app and wait for it to detect your Android device.

Step 4:

Once the Helium app on your PC detects your Android phone, select the backup option on the Helium Android app and then select the games you want to backup.

Step 5:

Select the app data only backup option and then click on the backup button. Now, select the destination for the backup files to be stored. You can either store them to your device’s internal storage or transfer them to your PC based on your preference.

Step 6:

You can now restore your games along with their saved data to a new or a different Android device by just installing the Helium app on the device, selecting the Restore and sync option and then selecting the backed up data.

Method 2: MobiKin Assistant for Android

Follow the below steps to backup your saved Android game data to your PC without root using MobiKin Assistant For Android.

Step 1:

First, download and install the MobiKin Assistant For Android (.exe) Windows version on your PC.

Step 2:

Enable USB debugging on your Android device by following the instructions in Step 2 of the above method and then connect your Android device to your PC using the USB cable.

Step 3:

Now open the MobiKin Assistant For Android app on your PC and then wait for the application to detect your Android phone.

Step 4:

Once your Android phone is detected by the MobiKin Assistant For Android app, select the Apps options from the left panel of the application and all the installed apps and games on your device will now be listed in the right pane.

Select the games which you want to backup from the list and click on the export option from the top.

Step 5:

The selected Android game saved data will now be successfully backed up to your PC and you can restore it to any Android device you want by using the Mobikin Assistant for Android application on your PC.

Method 3: Using the cloud

Even though not all games might support it, using the cloud to backup and restore your game progress and saved data across your Android devices is a simple and an efficient way and here is how to do that.

Step 1:

Make sure you have signed in to the Google Play Games or the Facebook sign-in option in the game you want to backup and restore the saved data.

Step 2:

Google Play games or Facebook usually saves your game progress automatically once you sign in to their services and would restore them once you install the game and sign in again using the same account on a different device, allowing you to continue playing where you had left.

However, to ensure that your game data is being successfully backed up, open the settings app on your Android device, Go to Accounts and sync settings and then select Google.

Enable the Play games cloud save option in the settings if it is not already enabled.

Step 3:

That’s all now if the game you want to backup and restore to a different device, supports cloud save option, Google Play games would automatically backup its data and you can restore it on any device you want by just signing into the same Google account.

While this method is definitely simple and effective than the other two and does not require you to have a PC or install any additional applications, it might not be supported by all the games.

So, it is recommended that if the game you want to backup does not support the cloud saving option, you just use the other two methods mentioned above, based on your preference.

If you have any questions regarding the above instructions, feel free to post them in the comments section below.