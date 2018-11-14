Get to Know: Boost Mobile

Just about everyone is familiar with the top-tier wireless service providers in Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. They’re the so-called “Big Four” and they seem to collectively own the space. It’s not uncommon to assume this is pretty much all there is when it comes to purchasing phones with wireless service. That’s hardly the case.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

For every one of the major network operators listed above there are a number of other players in the space. These smaller, lesser known entities operate using the towers and infrastructure from the big names but with their own rates, customer service, and phone selection.

These prepaid Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) include the likes of Metro, Boost Mobile, and Cricket Wireless. These brands license towers from T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T, respectively. Let’s take a look at one of them in particular: Boost Mobile.

See Also

About

Boost Mobile operates in the United States as a Sprint subsidiary and utilizes the tier-one carrier’s CDMA/LTE networks. Initially targeted at a younger demographic of teens and early adults, its campaigns have featured the likes of Nick Cannon, Kanye West, Fat Joe, and Master Shake of Aqua Teen Hunger Force. It has also sponsored athletes such as Kelly Slater, Rampage Jackson, and Danica Patrick.

Rate Plans

Boost rate plans are no-contract, meaning you can go month-to-month with no long-term agreement or cancellation fees. Moreover, they do not charge for going over your allotted data and taxes are included in the cost.

$35/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 3GB of high-speed data

$50/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with unlimited high-speed data and 12GB hotspot

$60/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with unlimited high-speed data and 30GB hotspot

$80/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with unlimited high-speed data and 50GB hotspot

Although Boost offers three plans with unlimited high-speed data there are differences between them. Each has a specific amount of data which can be used for mobile hotspot capabilities. Additionally, consumers can choose the option that works best for video and music, international calling, and customer service needs.

Multiple Lines

Customers interested in family plans or multiple lines can do so with discounted pricing. As of today Boost Mobile offers a $20 discount when adding a line to one of the unlimited plans of $50 or more.

Other Boost Features and Offerings

Boost Mobile provides a handful of extras to its customers, most of which can pair with the various rate plans. Details include international calling, extra data, HD video streaming, and phone insurance.

Handset Selection

Taking a look at the current lineup of Android phones offered through Boost we find familiar names from brands like LG, Samsung, and Motorola. There are also devices from the likes of Coolpad and ZTE, too.

As is the case with many prepaid providers, selection is a mixed bag and skews more toward affordability versus power user. With that said, we do recognize there are some incredibly robust and current models, including the Samsung Galaxy S9.

For those looking to save money there are also a handful devices which are certified pre-owned, meaning they come with their own guarantee/warranty.

If you’re in the market for a new phone under Boost Mobile, be sure to check out our regularly updated guide on which devices are the best.

Bring Your Own Device

You can often use your current CDMA phone, especially if it was previously paired with Sprint. Head to Boost’s website to check whether your specific model is supported. Also, we’re seeing a growing trend of unlocked phones with support for Sprint/Boost bands. Examples include the Motorola E and G series as well as Blu S1 and Essential Phone.