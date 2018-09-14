Buying on a tight budget? Here’s what your carrier has for under $200

Are you on the hunt for a new smartphone but don’t have much money to spend? Like, seriously, your budget is $200 or less.

Maybe you need a new phone to replace something in a pinch. Or, perhaps you’re picking out a first handset for your child or parent. Whatever the reason, sometimes you have needs and don’t have much disposable income.

Not to worry, there’s plenty to choose from out there. While we often look to unlocked phones for flexibility and selection, you’ll find that your current wireless provider has options, too.

We’ve been keeping an eye on all of the phones offered across the big four carriers, sorting and curating. What follows are models sold by Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Each costs less than $200 in total.

If you have to stay with your current provider because of grandfathered rate plan, or are considering a new carrier, these are the cheapest routes.

Some of the phones listed below are offered across different carriers; we’ve highlighted a few of them, listing key specifications.

Motorola Moto E5 Play

The E5 Play follows the same design language set forth by its predecessors and goes with the same approach internally, too. In essence, look for a utilitarian phone with capable specs, and not much else.

In terms of hardware, the Moto E5 Play packs a 5.2-inch 1,280-by-720 IPS panel, a quad-core processor (1.4GHz), and 16GB storage. Additionally, it offers up a microSD expansion card slot for external storage of media; a 2,800mAh battery powers the show.

As for cameras, this one has an 8-megapixel shooter on the back with a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. Taken as a whole, there’s nothing too fancy, to be sure.

Despite not being a “rugged” phone, the Moto E5 Play does have a water-repellent coating and can handle life’s spills and accidents.

Verizon

AT&T

LG K30

A no-frills phone offered through at least three of the carriers listed here, the LG K30 gives users a 5.3-inch display at 1280x 720 pixel resolution.

Powered by a quad-core processor at 1.4GHz, the phone packs 32GB worth of storage space and a 2,880mAh battery.

As for cameras, the LG handset includes a 13-megapixel shooter on the back with a 5-megapixel sensor around front. Decked in metal and glass, the K30 also has a fingerprint reader, fast charging capability, and VoLTE support.

T-Mobile

Sprint