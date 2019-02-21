Color options for Samsung Galaxy S10 family

Given that Samsung introduced no less than four versions of its Galaxy S10 phones this year, you’d be forgiven if you’re a bit confused. What’s the difference between each? What storage options are available?

Perhaps the most important question you have is which version of the phones will be sold in a particular color. That one’s not as confusing as it seems – at least at the outset.

Things get tricky when you factor in the various wireless service providers and the storage options. We wish it was as simple as all colors and capacities at all carriers, but it’s not the case. But, hey, at least the prices are uniform this time.

If you’re looking to purchase your Galaxy S10 unlocked and/or direct from Samsung, you’ll have no problem picking out the color you want, for the most part. Canary Yellow and Prism Green, for instance will not be offered in the US. With that said, here’s what color options should look like for the Galaxy S10.

Purchase unlocked from Samsung

