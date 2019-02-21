Confused by Galaxy S10 memory and storage options? Here’s a chart!

You’re not alone. It’s nearly impossible to quickly glance across the new Galaxy S10 models and understand the different storage and memory options.

One might think it would be a tiered or graduated portfolio that slides up with each version. Nope. It’s just about as scattershot as it gets.

How much is too much?

Now, we’ll be the first to admit that flagship phones, as a whole, are outpacing the needs of the masses. The hardware that powers these handsets in 2019 will generally be far more than what any casual user needs.

Storage is great, and we love having local access to our files. The cloud’s awesome, sure, but we really appreciate being able to pull up videos and documents instantly instead of streaming them over our data connection.

What are the Galaxy S10 options?

Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t made it easy to pick and choose the storage options you want. If a particular capacity is what you’re after, you’ll have to go with a specific model, and not the other way around.

Even visiting Samsung’s website and comparing one model against the next is difficult. We get it; it’s easier to consider the entire package and go with what comes with them. And, getting back to our original point, even the low end of 6GB is plenty of RAM. But why not make it

If you’re like us, and want a simplified way of looking at memory and storage in the Galaxy S10 line, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a chart that breaks things down.

Note that what you’re looking at is what Samsung offers for the Galaxy S10 models. Going through your wireless carrier might change things up a bit. Moreover, you might find that you’ll have to go with a specific color.