If you are someone who likes to keep yourself updated with all the latest news and current trends but do not have the time or the patience to read through long articles or blog posts, then you would definitely happy to know that you can now convert all those long web pages and articles that you really wanted to read but skipped because you didn’t have the patience to go through, into an audio format by just using your Android phone.

By using this simple trick on your Android phone you no longer need to spend a lot of time trying to read an article you saw online and you can just convert it to an audio file and listen to it while you do some other work, thus increasing your productivity all the while keeping up with the current trends and the latest news or anything that you may like.

Just follow the below step by step instructions to convert any kind of web page or an article you find online on your Android phone into an audio file.

How to convert any web page or article into audio format on Android

Method 1: Using the Epic Privacy Browser app

Step 1:

First, download and install the Android app called Epic Privacy Browser from the Google Play Store on your Android phone.

You would be using this app to convert your favorite articles into audio format but the Epic privacy browser app can also be used for browsing the web without any ads, download videos from any website, and even use a secure VPN to privately surf the internet.

Step 2:

Once the app has been installed, launch the Epic Privacy Browser app from your app drawer and then accept the terms and conditions to proceed further.

Step 3:

You will now be taken to the main page of the Epic privacy browser app. From here, you can either directly search for and open the web page or the article you want to convert into an audio format or you can click any link from any other app installed on your phone and open it using the Epic privacy browser app.

Step 4:

Once you have opened the web page or the article you want to convert to audio format, just click on the settings icon at the top right corner of the app and then select the option, ‘Add to Audio Queue’.

Step 5:

Now go back to the settings menu and click on the option, ‘Audio Queue’ and you can find the article you selected to be converted into audio format over there. You can now listen to the web page or the article in audio format by clicking on the play button at the bottom of the page.

The audio will keep playing even if you leave the Epic privacy browser app, so you can just listen to the web page or the article in the audio format and continue doing other works you might have.

The app also allows you to add multiple pages to the audio queue and play them consecutively. You can also remove the web pages you have finished listening to or access the web page from the audio file directly from the Audio Queue page.

Method 2: Using Google Text-to-speech accessibility feature

If you don’t want to install a third-party application or would stick to the web browser app you are currently using on your Android phone, you can also convert your favorite web pages or articles into the audio format by using the built-in Google Text-to-speech feature installed on your Android phone. Just follow the below step by step instructions to do that.

Step 1:

Open the Settings app on your Android phone, go to the ‘Language and input’ settings page, and then select the ‘Text-to-speech’ output option.

Step 2:

Under the text-to-speech output page, select Google Text-to-speech Engine as the preferred engine and language as system language or any other language of your choice from the list of available languages.

You can also play demo audio from this page and modify the speech rate and pitch to select according to your preferred levels.

Step 3:

Now go to the Accessibility settings and open the Installed services page. Depending on your device model, manufacturer, and the Android version you are currently on, the name or the location of this setting might be slightly different.

Step 4:

Under the Installed services page, select the select to speak option and turn it on. Now you can open any website or article you want on any app on your device and then click on the accessibility icon at the bottom right corner of your device to enable the speech to text service.

This will scan the entire page on your device and will start to read out loud the text that is being displayed on your screen. You can use the on-screen controls to play, pause, skip between parts, and even slow down or speed up the dictation using this service.

However, unlike the ‘Audio Queue’ option in the Epic privacy browser app, you will not be able to listen to the web page or the article in audio format in the background when you close the app and you need to keep the app open.