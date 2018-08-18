Saturday Savings: Massive discounts from Huawei, Anker, Belkin, Toast, and more

It’s back-to-school time once again and we’re heading into the dog days of summer. The fourth quarter is breathing down our neck, and with that another fun buying season of discounts and limited-time sales.
Fortunately, you don’t have to wait for Labor Day or Black Friday for some incredible savings. In fact, there are plenty of items on sale on a regular basis.
Whether you are looking for a phone from a big-name player or some accessories from a few lesser-known companies, there’s a lot to consider. That’s why we’re here.
We have gathered up a number of promotions, discounts, and other savings across a variety of categories.
Phones
- Save $200 on the Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus from Best Buy
- Save $200 on the Galaxy Note 8 from Best Buy
- Moto G6 Play – $189.99
- Essential Phone – $370
- LG V35 ThinQ Unlocked – $649.99
- Moto X4 – $279.99
Cables & Chargers
- Anker PowerPort Wireless Charger – $10.99 w/code ANKER1099
- Anker PowerPort Cube Charger – $19.54
- AUKEY 10050 Portable Charger – $17.81 w/code ZDGWM8R7
- Marge Plus USB Type-C Cable (6 ft.) – $6 w/code 8G9GYHQB
Other Mobile Accessories
- Anker Roav Bluetooth Adapter – $12.99 w/code ANKERCUL
- Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack – $41.60
- Fitbit Charge 2 HR – $119.95
- SanDisk 64GB MicroSD Card – $18.42
- Samsung 64GB MicroSD Card – $17.99
General Tech & Gadgets
- Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – $98
- Bose QC 35 II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – $299
- TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug – $10 w/code SMART10
- LIFX Mini Wi-Fi Bulb – $10 w/code SMART10
- Fitbit Aria 2 Smart Scale – $99.95
- SoundPEATS 10W Bluetooth Speaker – $18.50 w/code B39IMSFE
- JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker – $79.95
