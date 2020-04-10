The Dark mode was one of the most requested and quite arguably one of the best features introduced in the latest version of Android 10. However, not all Android apps on your device support the dark mode feature and even if you had a system-wide dark mode setting enabled on your Android 10 smartphone, some apps might still be bright as day as their developers still haven’t added dark mode support to them.

If you are a fan of dark mode and were disappointed to see that some of your favorite apps in Android still not supporting dark mode, then you would be happy to know that with the help of a third-party app called Darq, you can force any app installed on your Android 10 device to support dark mode even if that app doesn’t support it natively. The app also allows you to schedule dark mode to these apps and the best part is that you can do all this without needing root access on your device.

So, if you want all the apps on your device to go to the dark side, then just follow the below step by step instructions to install the Darq app on your Android 10 device and force dark mode on your favorite apps.

How to force dark mode on any app on your Android phone

Step 1:

For this method to work you need to install a small script from the Darq app on your phone from your computer. To do that, you need to first install the ADB driver on your Windows PC.

Click on this link and follow the instructions to install ADB drivers on your PC and proceed to the next step.

Step 2:

Before you connect your Android phone to your PC using the USB connection, you should first enable the USB debugging option on your phone.

To do that, go to Settings->About Phone->Build number and then tap on the option multiple times until you get a message that ‘developer options’ have been enabled.

Now, go back to the main settings page and scroll down to the bottom to find and open the Developer options settings.

From here, find and enable the USB debugging option.

Step 3:

The next step involves installing the Darq Android app on your phone. Since the app is not available for download on the Google Play Store, you need to sideload it to your phone by installing the app from an APK file.

You can download the APK file for the Darq app from this link and once the file is downloaded, open and install the Darq app on your Android phone to proceed further.

Step 4:

Now go to your PC and click on this link to download the script files for the Darq app to your PC. A zip file will be downloaded to your PC, extract the contents of a file to a new folder and save it to a desired location on your PC.

Step 5:

Open the Darq app on your Android phone and then provide permission for the app to access the accessibility service on your device. This is to allow the app to access the override force-dark option for the installed apps on your device.

Step 6:

Now connect your phone to your PC using the USB cable and allow the permission to enable USB debugging on your phone from your Pc.

Then open the folder on your PC where you have extracted the downloaded Darq script files. From here open the file named, ‘rundarq-windows.bat‘ to run the script.

Step 7:

Once you have installed the script on your phone, the Darq app is now ready to be used. Just open the app on your Android 10 device and select the ‘Enable dark theme’ option from the main page.

All the apps on your phone will now be changed to a dark theme even if they do not support it already. You can also select the option ‘Enabled apps’ from Darq main page and then only select the apps to which you want the dark mode to be enabled.

You also have the option to use the Auto dark theme mode which will automatically enable dark mode at sunset and disable it again at sunrise. You can choose to enable this option either by your timezone or your location based on your preferences.

Keep in mind that the settings of the app will be reset if you restart your phone. So if you want to enable the force dark mode option after you restart your device, you need to once again connect your Android phone to your PC and then install the script by following the same steps to get the option back.