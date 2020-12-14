Google One now includes a VPN; here’s how to use it

Google One is a cornucopia of an app that wants to house many of Google’s services in one location. Your Google Drive subscription and many of your Family Member settings are all found in Google One.

Google recently make another addition by offering users a built-in VPN service. No separate app, or signing up with a different vendor. It’s just right there in the Google One app you already have.

What does it do?

For those that may not know, a VPN is a Virtual Private Network. This offers a software level between your device data and the internet connection you have. It’s a well-respected way to make sure you are on a secure connection at all times.

Google offering this to One subscribers makes great sense. The team at Mountain View has a long history of secure software and users should be able to trust that they can do the same with your VPN.

How to turn it on

Knowing what a VPN is only half the battle if you don’t know how to make it work. We will walk you through that in the Android app over the next few steps.

Download the Google One app if you haven’t already

Find the new colorful number 1 logo in your app draw and open

If you haven’t used VPN yet you should see a card on how to turn it on

Click Enable VPN

Toggle the VPN to on

Confirm the pop-up for the connection request

1 of 6

That’s pretty much it. You should now have a virtual network adding a layer of security to your internet connection. A few other things is that you should have a persistent notification in the drop-down shade showing your VPN status. You will also have another reminder when you pull the shade all the way down where your mobile network banner would be.

Love quick tiles in the drop-down shade too? Google has an option to add this to the menu as well. Hit the edit button on the tile area and add it to your shortcuts. Now, get to using all this Google One goodness!