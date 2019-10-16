When and where to buy the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

Here's where to look for the Google Pixel 4 line of phones

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are finally official. No longer rumors and speculation, the two handsets are now up for sale.

You won’t have to look hard to find the Pixel 4 phones as they’ll be offered through numerous wireless carriers. And then there’s always the unlocked model you can get directly from Google and others.

Here, we help spell out what you can look forward to when it comes to when and where to buy the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

If you’re looking for special savings and promotions on the two new phones, we’ve got your back. Here’s how to potentially score a free Pixel 4.

Carriers

When it comes to color choices, each of the wireless service providers listed here essentially have the same options: Black, White, and Orange.

Verizon

AT&T

T-Mobile

Pixel 4 (64GB) – $33.34 for 24 months

Pixel 4 (128GB) – NA

Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – $37.49 for 24 months

Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – NA

Sprint

US Cellular

C Spire

Cellcom

Spectrum Mobile

Pixel 4 (64GB) – $33.34 for 24 months

Pixel 4 (128GB) –

Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – $37.50 for 24 months

Pixel 4 XL (128GB) –

Visible

Pixel 4 (64GB) –

Pixel 4 (128GB) –

Pixel 4 XL (64GB) –

Pixel 4 XL (128GB) –

Xfinity Mobile

Retailers

Google

It only makes sense that Google would offer its own device through the Google Store. There are three options to choose from for each model: unlocked, unlocked w/ Google Fi, and Verizon. Qualified customers may be able to spread payments out without paying interest.

Best Buy

The big box retailer offers the phones in unlocked manner as well as through Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. Qualified buyers can split up payments over two years with slightly different rates for each carrier.

B&H Photo Video

Customers can purchase both phones unlocked with different colors and capacities. At last check there were a few configurations that weren’t available.