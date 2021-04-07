The lock screen for your phone is exactly what the name suggests – it’s the screen that stands between you and your phone when it’s locked.

Seasoned users may know this, but relatively newer phone owners may not – you can customize the way your phone is unlocked. Further, you can decide what sort of content or notifications can be displayed on that lock screen.

Advertisements

The lock screen is a universal measure on most smart devices. Primarily, it’s designed to protect a user’s phone from any person not allowed to view its content. Here, we’ll talk about how to customize that lock screen to your personal preferences and to make the most from it.

Adjusting the lock screen on Android 10

Keep in mind, different OEM’s will have different lock screen features. Some features like “tap to wake”, or “lift to wake” may appear for you on your lock screen options. For some OEM’s these sort of options are found elsewhere, such as under Ambient Display in OnePlus phones.

Locating lock screen options on the phone can be a little tricky, especially for users who switch brands. One way to find the lock screen settings is to search for it in your phone, if it allows for such a thing.

Depending on your OEM, the name can appear as Lock Screen, or Screen Lock, or something similar. When you pick the right option, you will see something not unlike the following choices.

When you see something similar to the screen above, it means you are indeed in the lock screen for your Android 10 phone.

Let’s walk through each of the customizable features here.

First and foremost, what content to be shown on your home screen when the phone is locked. There are three main options to this:

Show all notifications. (Your notifications will be shown without any protection. Any one with your phone can see the app, name, and the text they have sent) Show private content only when unlocked. (Your notifications will only show app badges, hiding all sensitive information on the lock screen, you can see the content by unlocking your phone) Don’t show notifications at all. (No notifications will show. You will still hear the notification tone, but nothing will appear on your lock screen)

Next, we can customize the lock screen message. This helps with telling others who the device belongs to, or you can put your contact information here should you misplace your phone.

Lastly, the lock interval. This is the time your phone will take to lock itself when it faces inactivity. I prefer having a brief interval so I have set it to five seconds.

There are other lock screen features you can tinker with on other phones like Samsung, Oppo, Realme, etc. but those are in the settings. Features such as Always On Display are often hidden in other settings.

In addition, the ability to further customize your phone can be put in other settings too that go by names of Customization, Personalization, etc. This is where you may be able to adjust the clock on your lock screen, the font, date and time on lock screen, etc.

When you first set up your phone, its worth configuring all the features as early as possible.