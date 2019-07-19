How set a priority device on Google WiFi

We all love our streaming. Video, audio, real-time, and on-demand, we constantly want to consume content. While the convenience of streaming is amazing, it takes a lot of resources, mainly bandwidth. This can be extremely hard on your home network.

Make it a priority

Fortunately, most router systems have a setting to name a certain device on your network to get the lion’s share of the internet. This prioritization can make it so that your Netflix streams don’t buffer or console gaming doesn’t lag. Google WiFi is not different and the app makes it super simple to create priority devices.

Despite its simplicity, it is a few menus deep in the UI. Let us show you how to make it happen.

How to turn it on

This will give you incremental settings to set a priority device on Google WiFi. During this time the selected device will receive more of the internet resources from your mesh network than any other connected unit.

Find your Google WiFi app and open it

Hit the devices button on the main screen

button on the main screen Click the green button at the bottom right (Shows a computer with a star)

button at the bottom right (Shows a computer with a star) Tap the internet-connected device you want to be the priority

you want to be the priority Select the drop-down to create a time frame between 1,2, and 4 hours

between 1,2, and 4 hours Make sure to hit Save at the top right

Priority Set!

There you go! You should now have your favorite home device set for priority over your network. This will allow you to avoid the dreaded buffer bug the next time you and the family sit down to enjoy the movie of the week.

During that time the priority unit will be at the top of the internet chain inside your local network, hopefully alleviating those bandwidth issues. You can also go back to the Devices list in Google WiFi at any time inside your set window to cancel the device priority.