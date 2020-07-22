How to block ads on Google Chrome Mobile without root or apps

If you use Google Chrome as your go-to mobile browser, this neat little trick will teach you how to block ads on Google Chrome Mobile. This can be done without root or any third-party apps. All you need is access to the URL bar.

How to block ads on Google Chrome Mobile

The following guide will help reduce the number of ads you will encounter while using Google Chrome Mobile. This helps save you data and make your browsing experience more pleasant.

It is true that this is a more limited approach to tackling ads, but this is the best you’re going to get when you’re going to work without root or a third-party app.

If you pair this guide with our other guide on blocking ads with a systemwide DNS, you might get even better results!

Keep in Mind

Many websites, including this one, rely on advertisements whether on desktop or mobile devices. Removing ads or blocking them inhibits site owners from using generated revenue from paying for staff, services, and more.

Get Started

It’s best to be on the latest version of Google Chrome, so make sure you have the latest version running from the Google Play Store.

Once you have updated, tap on your URL bar and type in Chrome://flags, followed by the enter key. Search for DNS and look for Aysnc DNS resolver.

Change the state of Async DNS Resolver to disabled. Doing so will trigger a relaunch button at the bottom right of the screen, tap on it to save the change.

Once Google Chrome has relaunched, enter chrome://net-internals in the URL bar.

This will take slightly longer to load but it will load eventually.

Once the page is open, look for the DNS tab, and tap on Clear host cache option a couple of times for good measure.

Once you have done so, kill the Chrome app from the tasker and restart it one last time.

While we can’t guarantee that this will completely stop all ads on your web browsing, it should help reduce the number of ads you see on websites.