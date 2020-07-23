How to block in-app ads on your Android phone without root or special apps

With in-app ads becoming a frequent occurrence, you might find that your gaming or app experience can be a little monotonous or intrusive.

Fortunately, you can use a few simple steps to block in-app ads on your Android Phone. This trick doesn’t require any APK or app to be installed nor does it require your phone to be rooted. All you have to do is be on a device that runs Android 9 or newer.

Keep in Mind

Many developers rely on advertisements to support their development efforts. Whether it’s a small independent group of just three guys or a larger team spread out globally, the revenue generated from otherwise free games is used to pay for hosting, cloud backups, storage, graphic design, and more. In other words, removing ads or blocking them potentially inhibits developers from growth.

How to block in-app ads on your Android Phone

You can find your device’s software version by going to “About Phone” and looking at the Android Version in your phone’s settings menu. This exact process can vary from one smartphone manufacturer to the next, but you can often find it pretty easily.

Another thing to consider is that many newer phones from 2019 and 2020 already run at least Android 9 with most current flagships having Android 10.

Once you have confirmed you’re running Android 9 or higher, you need to look for the Private DNS setting. Here’s how to do so.

Open up your Setting menu, and if you have the search function embedded in there, you can use that to search for Private DNS or DNS. Otherwise, you can try looking in your networking/wireless or connection setting on your phone.

In the case of my OnePlus 7T, the setting was located in Wi-Fi & Internet. On my Pocophone F1, the setting was located in connection & sharing.

Once you find the setting, tap on it and a new box will open up, prompting you to enter a Private DNS Mode.

Choose Private DNS provider hostname and enter dns.adguard.com and tap on save.

This will now enable a system-wide setting for your DNS settings to be rerouted through adguard. While this won’t completely get rid of your ads in an app, it can reduce their frequency of occurrence.

Beware!

It’s also worth mentioning that this could also break certain apps. When tested with TurboVPN free version, the app would refuse to connect me to a server. When I turned off the Private DNS, I was able to connect to the VPN once more.

If you have gotten tired of in-app ads, this little DNS hack is very handy. It works on virtually any Android phone or tablet device, as long as it is running Android 9 or above.