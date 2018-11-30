How to change the font on your Android phone

Android smartphones come with a font set by default. But like with everything on Android, they can be changed to suit your particular taste.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

So if you want to give your phone a new look, you should know that you can always change fonts. In an attempt to differentiate themselves from the crowd, some Android OEMs have bundled additional fonts with their phones. Although not all offer this option. The good news is that even if that’s the case for your device, you can still change the fonts.

In what follows below, we’ll show you how to change the fonts on Android without rooting. There are several methods to employ, and we’ll go through all of them.

First off..

Check to see if your phone has some font settings built-in

As we mentioned above some phones offer the ability to tweak/change fonts. For example, Samsung devices come with a few extra fonts besides the default.

How to change the font on your Samsung device

Go to Settings Tap on Display>Screen zoom and font Scroll down until your find Font Style Pick the font you want and then confirm you want to set it as system font. From there you can tap the “+” Download fonts button. You’ll need to log in with a Samsung account in order to do so.

Other manufacturers like LG, HTC or OnePlus also let you change fonts on your phone. So if for example, you have an OnePlus device, you can go to Settings>Display>Font to change the default Roboto to OnePlus Slate. You can also tweak the size of the font.

Install a third party launcher

What if you don’t have any font settings on your Android phone? Not to worry, you can always install a launcher and change fronts from there. For example, you can give the Apex Launcher a try.

Here’s how to change the font using the Apex Launcher

Tap on Apex Settings (Gear icon at the center) Find and tap on Advanced Settings Located the Icon Settings menu Tap on Icon Font and then choose the font you want to try The app will automatically update the icon labels on your phone

Note: the app does not change the font within the apps installed on your phone. It will only affect the home screen and app menu.

Go Launcher is another alternative if you want to change the font while you’re using the launcher.

How to change the font using Go Launcher

Tap on the three-dot menu located in the lower-right corner. Tap on Go Settings. Find the Font option and tap on it. Click on Select Font. Browse through the fonts available. If you want more options, tap on the Scan font button. Select the font you like and the app will automatically set it.

Note: Not all the fonts will work, and some will cause the launcher to crash.

Install a font app

The Google Play Store is home to countless of apps, and of course some of them claim to let you change the font on your phone.

However, in most cases for these apps to work you’ll need your Android device to be rooted. Or you need to have a Samsung device.

For example, apps like iFont or FontFix work on un-rooted Galaxy devices. Although to be able to take full advantage of them, it’s best to root.

Here’s how to change the font on your non-rooted Galaxy device with FontFix

Open the app on your Galaxy device. Browse through the font options available. Choose the one you want to install and tap on it. Press the download button. Read the instructions that pop up and then tap on “Continue”. Another window will pop up, tap on “Install”. Once again tap on “Install”.

Now, go to Settings>Display>Screen zoom and font and search for the font in question. Tap on it and click on the Apply button in the right upper corner. The font should be applied automatically, no restart required.

Note: Some fonts don’t work with un-rooted Galaxy devices, which will prompt the message “font is not supported”. Bottom line is, you’ll have to search quite a bit to find a supported font.

The second app we mentioned, iFont extends the “without-root” policy to Xioami and Huawei devices, as well. But what if you don’t have a phone from this companies? You might want to consider rooting after all.

There’s another app that gives you a taste of new fonts on your device. It’s called Font Changer, but it will not change your fonts per-se.

Instead, it will let you write phrases using different types of fonts, which you can easily copy/paste in other apps like WhatsApp or Android Messages.