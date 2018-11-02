How to change the Google Keyboard theme on your phone

Since day one Android has been about choice. The platform gives control to users that other, previous software didn’t. Don’t like the way your phone dialer looks? Swap it out for something else. Not a fan of Chrome? Say goodbye and install another browser.

One of the more fundamental apps in your phone also happens to be one of the most overlooked. What’s more, it’s one you use more than any other app. We’re talking, of course, about the keyboard.

While a lot of phones come with their own keyboard client, you’re not stuck with it. Google offers its own, Gboard, which gets better on a regular basis, and rivals the capabilities of others.

Whether your phone comes with Gboard as the default keyboard, or if you’ve installed it separately from the Play Store, you owe it yourself to customize the experience.

Given that you open the keyboard for your messages, email, and other oft-used apps, you deserve to have the look and feel that you like most. Did you know that you can adjust the theme to something else? You sure can, and here’s how.

How to change the theme on your Gboard Google Keyboard

For the sake of this tutorial we will be using a Google Pixel 3, running Android 9 Pie. Your initial steps may be slightly different but the language should be similar enough that you can get around. Additionally, we’ll also show you how to do it from within an app like Gmail or Hangouts.

In your phone, navigate to the Settings app

Tap on System and look for Languages & Input

Under Virtual Keyboard tap on Gboard

Tap on Theme and pick the one you like the most!

As of today there are 17 Color options with another 12 under Landscape. If you don’t like any of the choices here, you can upload your own photo which can be used as the background. This is a really cool feature that provides a truly unique experience.

Once you’ve selected the theme you like, you can also decide whether or not you’d like borders around the keys. This is a subtle change but could really freshen things up for you.

The Quick Way

A faster way to jump directly to your Gboard settings is to long press on the comma next to the space bar when you have the keyboard open. Doing so brings up the settings cog which you can tap on to find your options.

Once you get to playing around with keyboards you might find you do it on a regular basis. Maybe it’s to change with the season, or perhaps it’s because you want to darken the mood. Whatever it is, you now know the way to change your Gboard theme.