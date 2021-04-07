Whether you’re waiting for the next version of Android, or checking for a security patch, keeping your software updated is important for your phone.

Things are nowhere near as worrisome as in the past, but the occasional software vulnerability is still a possibility. It’s never 100 percent guaranteed that your software experience is fool-proof.

Find out how you can check for software updates on Android 10 swiftly.

If you are on an Android 10 device, you are either waiting for the next security patch, or Android 11.

It’s recommended that you check your device for security updates once every 15 days or so, and if you are expecting a software update, follow your OEM’s official social media channels to see if your phone is going to get an update.

While this setting can vary from one OEM to the other, the most common place you will find the option to access software updates is located in your Settings and in System Settings.







The name can vary from one company to the next, and if you are not able to find the setting on your phone, use the search feature to look for Update or System Update.

While Android 11 is currently on a lot of flagship and mid-range phones, the new Android OS is still missing from a lot of phones such as the OnePlus 7 series, and countless other OEMs.

As such, if you are eager on finding out what are the latest updates for your phone, make sure you follow your phone manufacturer’s official social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter) to learn about potentially new security updates or Android builds.

Even if you are not expecting an Android OS update, you should also be keeping an eye out for security updates as they help keep your phone protected against potential security threats on the Android OS.

They are similar to updating your anti-virus on Android 10, so it is highly recommended to keep your Android phone regularly updated. Most importantly, if your phone automatically pushes an update to you and recommends installing it, do exactly that.