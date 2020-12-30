How to crossplay Arena of Valor on Mobile with other platforms

Arena of Valor is a 5v5 Multi Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game available for Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch. Developed by TiMi Studios, it is published by Tencent Games, the same publisher behind PUBG and COD Mobile.

With various platforms to play on, it would be great if you could take on friends on different operating systems, right? Indeed, you can. This guide aims to help you cross-play Arena of Valor on mobile with other players of the game, regardless of platform.

Pre-Requisites:

None. All you need to do is install the game and have a preferred method of login, just like COD Mobile or PUBG.

To The Guide!

When you finish installing Arena of Valor, you will be prompted to sign in. Choose whatever method you prefer and reach the main menu of the game.

Once you’re at the main menu, tap on the icon at the top right of the screen. This should be where a profile picture sits.

Here you will see your name in the game. You can share this with your friend; or, have your friend find their name by guiding them through these steps.

Once you have a user name you wish to add, hop back to the main menu.

Tap on the people icon on the top-right, to the left of the mail icon.

Head on over to the Find Friends tab, and you will see Search Results with a box to the right of it. Enter your friends username here or share yours with a friend and have them enter it on their side.

Tapping the add button will send your friend a Friend Request. Should you be the recipient of said friend request, tap on Requests which is a tab below Find Friends.

Now you have to accept your friends request or wait for them to accept yours.

From here on, all you have to do is choose the game mode and when you are in the lobby, you should have the option of inviting the friend into a lobby with you.

Tap on the “?” next to your portrait and select Invite from the box on the right to the friend you wish to bring with you.

Once they have joined all you have to do is tap on Find a Match and wait for the queue.

This should work between Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch devices.